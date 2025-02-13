King Abdullah returns to Jordan after key diplomatic engagements in UK, US

King Abdullah is back in Jordan after concluding a high-stakes working visit to the U.K. and the U.S.
In a new Instagram Story of the official handle of Royal Hashemite Court on Thursday, February 13, the Jordanian Royal Palace announced that the Monarch has returned to the country after holding key diplomatic engagements in the United States and the United Kingdom.
“His Majesty King Abdullah II returns to #Jordan after a working visit to the United States, which followed a visit to the United Kingdom,” read the story.
The King’s working visit kicked off on February 6, after which he touched down in London, whereas, on February 9, Abdullah landed in the U.S. to meet President Donald Trump upon receiving his invitation.
During the high-stakes visit, the Jordanian Monarch held a Jordan-Massachusetts Roundtable Meeting with Massachusetts State House in which both sides had talks regarding strategic alliance between the two countries, with key focus in the fields of healthcare, technology and engineering, financial services and trade, and academics.
Moreover, in his meeting with Trump, King Abdullah discussed about Jordan’s longstanding partnership with the United States.
He also stressed on a ceasefire in Gaza “without displacing the Palestinians.”