King Charles gives special nod to Tottenham Hotspur FC after new visit

Charles III, the King of Great Britain, visited Tottenham Hotspur Football Club in recent outing

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 13, 2025

King Charles gives special nod to Tottenham Hotspur FC after new visit


King Charles is appreciating the Tottenham Hotspur FC after meeting key people in a new outing!

On Thursday, February 13, the football club took to its official Instagram handle and shared a video in a joint-post with the Royal Family in which the British Monarch can be seen engaging with the club captains and key officials, while touring the club and the football pitch.

Giving a special nod to the Tottenham Hotspur FC, King Charles shared its video on the Instagram Story of the Royal Family’s official account.

Expressing their joy after having the King at their club, they captioned, “What a day with His Majesty King Charles III yesterday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium!”

“It was great to show The King the impact of the NFL, in partnership with Tottenham Hotspur, on the local community. His Majesty had the opportunity to see the incredible work of our Huddle Project Programme, meet some very special NFL and Spurs guests, and even get a football in his hands,” they reflected.

During the visit, the fan club honoured Charles by giving him a replica of the club's historic original golden cockerel statue.

Meanwhile, King Charles and Queen Camilla are scheduled to attend multiple engagements in a new visit to Middlesbrough on February 13, 2025.

