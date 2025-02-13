King Felipe inaugurates special exhibition in solo outing

Royal

The King of Spain, Felipe, steps out for a solo public engagement on February 13, 2024

  • February 13, 2025
King Felipe has inaugurated a very special exhibition during his solo royal engagement.

On Thursday, the Spanish Royal Family posted an update about his new outing.

Felipe presided over the inauguration of the exhibition, Flamboyant. Joana Vasconcelos, at the Palacio de Liria.

The special event was organized by the Casa de Alba Foundation. It will be open for public to visit from February 14 to July 31, 2025.

Taking to Instagram, Felipe wrote, “The King presides over the inauguration of the exhibition “Flamboyant. Joana Vasconcelos at the Palacio de Liria, organized by the Casa de Alba Foundation and which will be open to the public from February 14 to July 31, 2025.”

In the first frame, the King can be seen looking closes an art piece, which seems like two swans stuck with each other.

The statement further read, “The Portuguese artist Joana Vasconcelos is one of the most prominent creators of the contemporary art scene.”

He also took picture with the management of the Casa de Alba Foundation.

For the solo outing, King Felipe went for a stipe three piece grey suite.

