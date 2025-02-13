King Charles’ relationship with Harry, Meghan affects Archie, Lilibet

King Charles’ relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Makle has seemingly affected his connection with grand children.
A royal insider shared that the British monarch “does not have a relationship with” Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.
The young royals left UK with their parents in 2022, and ever since then they have only met his majesty once.
As per the reports, the Duke of Sussex has no plans to bring his children or Meghan back to the Buckingham Palace.
An insider told Mail, "The fact is that Harry and Meghan are a source of strain and worry for His Majesty."
"While he is sorry that he does not have a relationship with his grandchildren in America, it is easier for his peace of mind that there’s an ocean between him and Harry," the tipster further explained.
Recently, the Duchess of Sussex flew back to United States to reunite with Archie and Lilibet after joining her husband for Invictus Games.
The royal couple made multiple joint appearances throughout the sporting event.
Notably, Prince Harry’s Invictus Games will conclude on February 16, 2025.