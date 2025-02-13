Royal

Meghan Markle shares sweet message for Prince Harry before Valentine’s Day

Meghan Markle issues new statement after leaving husband Prince Harry in Canada

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 13, 2025
Meghan Markle shares sweet message for Prince Harry before Valentine’s Day
Meghan Markle shares sweet message for Prince Harry before Valentine’s Day

Meghan Markle has shared a healeft message for her husband Prince Harry after she left him in Canada.

On Thursday morning, the Duchess of Sussex wrote on Instagram, "A taste of Canada and The Invictus Games for our little ones! Cheering you on from home!"

Meghan returned home to Montecito on Tuesday midway-through the Invictus Games, and she will seemingly spend Valentine’s day alone as Harry is busy with the sporting event.

A source close to Invictus told HELLO, "This was always planned. Meghan is going home to be with her children.

The insider added, "Meghan left the games in Dusseldorf early after five days to go home. This is Prince Harry's event and she is there to support him but this was planned."

In the viral photo, she also shared the gifts she brought home for her children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three.

During the major sporting event, the royal couple shared plenty of adorable moments.

Notably, the Duke of Sussex is expected to remain at the Games in Canada until the closing ceremony on Sunday October 16, 2025.

Kanye West’s X comeback flagged with ‘sensitive content’ warning

Kanye West’s X comeback flagged with ‘sensitive content’ warning
Yogurt consumption can reduce colon cancer risk, study

Yogurt consumption can reduce colon cancer risk, study

Selena Gomez drops surprise note for Benny Blanco amid ‘Emilia Pérez’ buzz

Selena Gomez drops surprise note for Benny Blanco amid ‘Emilia Pérez’ buzz
Meghan Markle shares sweet message for Prince Harry before Valentine’s Day

Meghan Markle shares sweet message for Prince Harry before Valentine’s Day
Prince Harry makes rare confession about his kids after Meghan leaves Canada
Prince Harry makes rare confession about his kids after Meghan leaves Canada
King Charles’ relationship with Harry, Meghan affects Archie, Lilibet
King Charles’ relationship with Harry, Meghan affects Archie, Lilibet
King Charles, Queen Camilla get touching gifts from fans in Middlesbrough
King Charles, Queen Camilla get touching gifts from fans in Middlesbrough
Queen Camilla encourages young artists in special visit to children's theatre
Queen Camilla encourages young artists in special visit to children's theatre
King Charles gives special nod to Tottenham Hotspur FC after new visit
King Charles gives special nod to Tottenham Hotspur FC after new visit
King Felipe inaugurates special exhibition in solo outing
King Felipe inaugurates special exhibition in solo outing
Meghan Markle faces backlash on her Invictus Games appearances
Meghan Markle faces backlash on her Invictus Games appearances
King Abdullah returns to Jordan after key diplomatic engagements in UK, US
King Abdullah returns to Jordan after key diplomatic engagements in UK, US
Prince Harry to welcome special royal guest at Invictus games
Prince Harry to welcome special royal guest at Invictus games
King Charles, Queen Camilla to mark milestone moment in upcoming appearance
King Charles, Queen Camilla to mark milestone moment in upcoming appearance
Princess Sofia melts heart with delightful move after baby girl Ines' birth
Princess Sofia melts heart with delightful move after baby girl Ines' birth
Prince Harry shares exciting plans for UK return after King Charles' message
Prince Harry shares exciting plans for UK return after King Charles' message