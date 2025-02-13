Meghan Markle shares sweet message for Prince Harry before Valentine’s Day

Meghan Markle has shared a healeft message for her husband Prince Harry after she left him in Canada.
On Thursday morning, the Duchess of Sussex wrote on Instagram, "A taste of Canada and The Invictus Games for our little ones! Cheering you on from home!"
Meghan returned home to Montecito on Tuesday midway-through the Invictus Games, and she will seemingly spend Valentine’s day alone as Harry is busy with the sporting event.
A source close to Invictus told HELLO, "This was always planned. Meghan is going home to be with her children.
The insider added, "Meghan left the games in Dusseldorf early after five days to go home. This is Prince Harry's event and she is there to support him but this was planned."
In the viral photo, she also shared the gifts she brought home for her children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three.
During the major sporting event, the royal couple shared plenty of adorable moments.
Notably, the Duke of Sussex is expected to remain at the Games in Canada until the closing ceremony on Sunday October 16, 2025.