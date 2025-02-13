Queen Camilla encourages young artists in special visit to children's theatre

Queen Camilla is uplifting young artists in a new visit!
In a new post on the British Royal Family’s Instagram handle on Thursday, February 13, a carousel of snaps was shared from the Queen consort’s visit to Unicorn Theatre, the UK's largest and leading professional theatre dedicated to producing inspiring work for young audiences.
During the visit, the Queen encouraged the children present at the theatre by engaging and interacting with them and sharing smiles.
“At the @Unicorn_Theatre, The Queen joined staff and creative associates to celebrate the launch of the Unicorn’s Creative Hub,” the Palace captioned.
It continued, “The Hub will bring children aged 8-13 years old together with Unicorn artists to influence and shape the work on their stages, ensuring it speaks directly to young audiences.”
“The newly assigned Creative Associates were busy exploring the theatre’s current production of ‘Pig Heart Boy’ with @Malorie_Blackman, and discussing the importance of creativity in childhood,” the caption further detailed.
Camilla also fondly flashed back to the time when she, with her grandkids, stepped out for secret theatre outings while conversing with actor Rory Kinnear and author Malorie Blackman.
The Queen also spent a considerable time at a reception with supporters and theatre staff, celebrating the institution’s ongoing commitment to enriching children's lives through the power of storytelling and performance.