Prince Harry makes rare confession about his kids after Meghan leaves Canada

Prince Harry has opened up about how he handles conversations with his kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet about the Invictus Games veterans.
The Duke of Sussex has revealed that his kids usually asks him questions about the circumstances, due to which the war veterans and soldiers got sick or injured.
During an exclusive conversation with People on the 4th day of Invictus Games 2025 in Vancouver, Canada the father-of-two revealed, "They are fascinated."
Harry continued, "It’s a very interesting conversation to have with your kids — to explain why that person is missing a leg, why that person is missing an arm, why do they look the way they do. It’s challenging but important."
The 40-year-old, who has served as the former captain in the British Army revealed that his son Archie especially asks him these questions.
"And then he starts asking, 'How did they get injured? What’s a mine? What’s all this?' It becomes opening Pandora’s box, to some extent, especially with kids this age, because they have no filter, and they’re just so curious and so inquisitive!" the Duke of Sussex told the outlet.
King Charles' son also expressed the desire to share all the stories from Invictus Games in Canada with his kids once he returns to his home in the US.
Prince Harry founded Invictus Games in 2014, and is now looking forward to the multisports event's next edition in Birmingham, England, in 2027.
This comes after Meghan Markle left Harry in Canada and flew back to US to take care of their kids.