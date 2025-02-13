Prince Harry to welcome special royal guest at Invictus games 

Prince Harry is set to welcome a special royal guest at the Invictus Games, as the event continues to celebrate the resilience and determination of wounded veterans
The Danish Palace confirmed that Prince Joachim and Princess Marie will attend the Invictus Games multisport event on February 14 and 15, showing their support for wounded, injured, and sick servicemen.
In a shared post on Instagram, it is noted, “The Prince and Princess will visit the Danish athletes, attend trainings and be among the spectators during several of the competitions.”
The palace continued, “Founded to support wounded and serving veterans, the Invictus Games gathers 550 participants from around the world in a celebration of willpower, unity, and sportsmanship. The competitions will take place over nine days in the Canadian cities of Vancouver and Whistler.”
“The presence at the Invictus Games is part of the Prince and Princess's ongoing commitment to veterans, and Their Royal Highnesses want to emphasize the importance of support and community for those who have served their country,” they concluded.
To note, Prince Joachim and Princess Marie will attend the event amid Prince Harry is currently in Canada for the Invictus Games, as he’s the patron of this initiative.