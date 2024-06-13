Royal

King Charles gets golden ticket to tremble Sandringham estate

King Charles granted permission for changing ‘heart of estate’

  • by Web Desk
  • June 13, 2024


King Charles has finally ceased permission to construct a 25-acre accommodation on his Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

He can now expand the Estate Caravan and Motorhome Club Campsite by adding 15 new “safari tents,” although they can only be offered to “short stay” people on vacation.

According to Daily Mail, the tents are to be erected in the “heart of estate,” and will have their own built-in barbecues as well as verandas.

Currently, there are 138 pitches and 11 tents already sprawling around the location, about six miles away from King’s Lynn.

Plans crosschecked by West Norfolk Council have allowed King Charles to create 28 all-weather touring caravan tents.

So, there can be 12 camping, 15 glamping, 2 accessible, and 4 premium pitches.

Your Majesty has seemingly obtained the golden ticket to make his vision come true as the authority has even granted him permission to shake up existing hoists with improvements.

They can be enlarged, refurbished, welcomed with new toilet block buildings, and do as King Charles pleases.

But he must remember that one condition of only letting holidaymakers occupy the area for up to 28 days per person.

Royal News

King Charles elbowed by Queen Camilla as Kate Middleton hints at comeback
King Charles exposed for evicting Prince Andrew in Queen Camilla favour
Princess Kate, Prince William competitive nature REVEALED
Prince William discusses Kate Middelton's health condition
Prince William gets furiously slammed for his misogyny
Prince Harry won’t rejoin royal life despite searching for house in UK
King Charles ignores animal cruelty by not addressing portrait vandalism
Kate Middleton is ‘winning’ her cancer recovery
King Charles 'reached out' to disgraced actor Kevin Spacey following sex scandal
Prince William relives ‘Harry Potter scar’ story after seeing a golf shirt
David, Victoria Beckham eye royal titles after collaboration with King Charles
Prince Harry searching for a permanent homecoming residence in UK