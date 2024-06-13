King Charles gets golden ticket to tremble Sandringham estate

King Charles has finally ceased permission to construct a 25-acre accommodation on his Sandringham estate in Norfolk.
He can now expand the Estate Caravan and Motorhome Club Campsite by adding 15 new “safari tents,” although they can only be offered to “short stay” people on vacation.
According to Daily Mail, the tents are to be erected in the “heart of estate,” and will have their own built-in barbecues as well as verandas.
Currently, there are 138 pitches and 11 tents already sprawling around the location, about six miles away from King’s Lynn.
Plans crosschecked by West Norfolk Council have allowed King Charles to create 28 all-weather touring caravan tents.
So, there can be 12 camping, 15 glamping, 2 accessible, and 4 premium pitches.
Your Majesty has seemingly obtained the golden ticket to make his vision come true as the authority has even granted him permission to shake up existing hoists with improvements.
They can be enlarged, refurbished, welcomed with new toilet block buildings, and do as King Charles pleases.
But he must remember that one condition of only letting holidaymakers occupy the area for up to 28 days per person.