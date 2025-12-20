Prince William receives new military role after Andrew lost last title

Prince William has received a major military role, weeks after his estranged unlce Andrew lost his last title.
The Prince of Wales has privately agreed to support the special forces as he takes over Patron of tSAS Regimental Association role.
A military source told the Daily Mirror, "Prince William has visited the SAS recently and was delighted to accept becoming Patron of the Association. This is a very proud appointment, and he will be a fantastic ambassador for the organisation, which has for many years supported this secretive group of people.”
The insider added, "The prince has privately expressed great pride in representing them and wants to ensure that the achievements of these soldiers' lives on and that their families are well taken care of. He has even wished them and their families well for the Christmas festivities."
After the post-war disbanding of the original unit, SAS was set up in 1945 to take care of the welfare of serving and ex-members of the elite military group.
William has yet to officially announce is his new military role.
This delightful news comes a few weeks after the Ministry of Defense announced Andrew no longer holds the honorary military rank of vice-admiral.