Princess Mette-Marit in need of life-saving transplant as health turns critical

Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s health has reached a seriously critical stage.
This week, the Royal Family of Norway issued an official press release in which they provided an update about the future queen’s worsening health condition due to pulmonary fibrosis.
According to National Health Service (NHS) UK, pulmonary fibrosis is a condition in which the lungs become scarred and breathing becomes increasingly difficult.
In the update, the Norwegian palace revealed that Crown Prince Haakon’s wife needs to undergo an urgent lung transplant after her chronic illness worsened significantly.
“Her Royal Highness the Crown Princess was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis in 2018. This disease causes scarring in the lungs, which leads to reduced oxygen uptake,” stated the Royal Family in the press release.
They shared, “This autumn, several tests have been performed that show a clear negative development in the Crown Princess's health. The doctors at Rikshospitalet have therefore begun preparations with a view to assessing her for a lung transplant.”
As per Are Martin Holm, HOD and professor at the Pulmonary Department at Rikshospitalet, “We are approaching the time when a lung transplant must be performed, and we are making the necessary preparations so that it will be possible when that time comes. It has not yet been decided when the Crown Princess will be placed on the waiting list for a lung transplant.”
Mette-Marit is the crown princess of Norway as the wife of Crown Prince Haakon, the only son and younger child of King Harald V and Queen Sonja.