  By Riba Shaikh
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce new name of Archewell Foundation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make surprising new move for their Archewell foundation.

On Friday, December 19, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that their charitable organisation Archewell Foundation has been renamed to Archewell Philanthropies.

The couple also revealed that their charity will run under a new fiscal sponsorship, allowing them and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet "to expand upon their global philanthropic endeavors as a family."

Fiscal sponsorships can allow for more flexibility in the work they support, and for more streamlined administrative structures, though they can also reduce the visibility into the specific programs or efforts being supported by the charity.

The Sussexe's foundation also released its 2025 impact report, in which the pair admitted that, "Five years ago, The Archewell Foundation was born from a simple but profound belief: to show up and do good."

"Today, as we mark our fifth anniversary, that mission remains as vital and urgent as ever — now carried forward through Archewell Philanthropies, a growing platform designed to deepen and expand how we serve communities around the world" they added.

Archewell Foundation was established by Meghan and Harry in 2020.

