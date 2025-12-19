Prince Harry breaks silence on 'African child' remarks about son Archie

Prince Harry has strongly reacted to claims that he once called his son, Prince Archie "my little African child".
The Duke of Sussex's spokesperson has strongly debunked journalist Tina Brown's claim that Harry made unusual remarks about his son during a conversation with late Jane Goodall.
In her appearance at Katie Couric's YouTube show, the former editor-in-chief of Tatler, Vanity Fair and The New Yorker, revealed, "Jane Goodall, before she died, I had a lunch with her, and she said that she went to see... she was one of the only people outside the family that went to see Archie when he was born."
"This is my little African child.'" Tina added about Jane.
Now, Harry's spokesperson has denied the claim in an official statement to PEOPLE, noting, “The Duke of Sussex has never said anything remotely resembling what is being claimed."
"Tina Brown knows exactly what she’s doing by inventing these words and attributing them to a highly respected woman who is deceased and unable to correct the record," they added.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - who moved to the US in 2020 after stepping down from their royal duties share two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.