Prince William channels Princess Diana with special Prince George visit

Prince George visited a homeless shelter for the first time alongside Prince William in a surprising engagement.
On Saturday, December 20, the official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales shared multiple updates from the father and son's Tuesday trip to The Passage.
In the first social media post, a video showed George helping William in prepping food in the shelter's kitchen. The young royal also put some ornaments on a Christmas tree.
The caption read, "Proud to join volunteers and staff at The Passage in preparing Christmas lunch – this year with another pair of helping hands!", referring to George.
Moreover, the significant visit took place 32 years after Prince William joined his late mother, Princess Diana, at the shelter in 1993.
Minutes later, the palace shared another set of snaps from the royal visit, highlighting the young prince's efforts during his first visit to the shelter.
"Introducing Prince George to The Passage – and Claudette! A huge thank you to everyone for your incredible work throughout the year and for continuing to inspire a shared commitment to preventing and ending homelessness in the UK," the caption read.
In the latest Instagram post, a snap of the visitors' book was included, which featured Diana and William's signs with dates of their visit, December 14, 1993, with an added sign from Prince George, dated December 16, 2025.