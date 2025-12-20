Royal
  • By Hania Jamil
Royal

Prince William channels Princess Diana with special Prince George visit

Prince George followed young Prince William's footsteps, who visited The Passage with Princess Diana 32 years ago

  • By Hania Jamil
Prince William channels Princess Diana with special Prince George visit
Prince William channels Princess Diana with special Prince George visit

Prince George visited a homeless shelter for the first time alongside Prince William in a surprising engagement.

On Saturday, December 20, the official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales shared multiple updates from the father and son's Tuesday trip to The Passage.

In the first social media post, a video showed George helping William in prepping food in the shelter's kitchen. The young royal also put some ornaments on a Christmas tree.

The caption read, "Proud to join volunteers and staff at The Passage in preparing Christmas lunch – this year with another pair of helping hands!", referring to George.


Moreover, the significant visit took place 32 years after Prince William joined his late mother, Princess Diana, at the shelter in 1993.

Minutes later, the palace shared another set of snaps from the royal visit, highlighting the young prince's efforts during his first visit to the shelter.

"Introducing Prince George to The Passage – and Claudette! A huge thank you to everyone for your incredible work throughout the year and for continuing to inspire a shared commitment to preventing and ending homelessness in the UK," the caption read.


In the latest Instagram post, a snap of the visitors' book was included, which featured Diana and William's signs with dates of their visit, December 14, 1993, with an added sign from Prince George, dated December 16, 2025.

Prince Harry's Christmas stripped of 'elements of UK', says royal expert

Prince Harry's Christmas stripped of 'elements of UK', says royal expert
Prince William sides with Beatrice, Eugenie after disturbing Andrew snap

Prince William sides with Beatrice, Eugenie after disturbing Andrew snap
Palace shares cryptic message after Andrew, Sarah spotted in Epstein files

Palace shares cryptic message after Andrew, Sarah spotted in Epstein files
Royal Family shares Charles’ message after Harry, Meghan drop Christmas card

Royal Family shares Charles’ message after Harry, Meghan drop Christmas card
Prince William receives new military role after Andrew lost last title

Prince William receives new military role after Andrew lost last title
King Charles delivers special speech in historic return to BRNC after 54 years

King Charles delivers special speech in historic return to BRNC after 54 years
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce new name of Archewell Foundation

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce new name of Archewell Foundation
Meghan Markle releases Christmas card featuring new photo with Harry, Archie and Lilibet

Meghan Markle releases Christmas card featuring new photo with Harry, Archie and Lilibet
Prince Harry breaks silence on 'African child' remarks about son Archie

Prince Harry breaks silence on 'African child' remarks about son Archie
Royal Family shares Duchess Sophie’s new photos from spectacular celebration

Royal Family shares Duchess Sophie’s new photos from spectacular celebration
Harry’s lawsuit sees major update after investigator alleges threats by Duke

Harry’s lawsuit sees major update after investigator alleges threats by Duke
King Charles makes surprising revelation in exciting unearthed video

King Charles makes surprising revelation in exciting unearthed video

Popular News

Kylian Mbappé gets unexpected birthday wish after €60M court win

Kylian Mbappé gets unexpected birthday wish after €60M court win
an hour ago
Prince Harry's Christmas stripped of 'elements of UK', says royal expert

Prince Harry's Christmas stripped of 'elements of UK', says royal expert
2 hours ago
Nefyn landslide forces council to close coastal path amid rising climate risks

Nefyn landslide forces council to close coastal path amid rising climate risks
17 minutes ago