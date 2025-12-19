Meghan Markle releases Christmas card featuring new photo with Harry, Archie and Lilibet

Meghan Markle has shared an adorable new photo with Prince Harry, kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
In a surprising turn of event, The Duchess of Sussex took to her Instagram account on Friday, December 19 to share a lovely family portrait with a heartfelt wish.
The never-before-seen photo - which was clicked in teh woods captured Harry affectionately holding son Archie's head with his hands.
While little Princess Lilibet warmly holding hands with her mama.
"Happy Holidays! From our family to yours," wrote the former Suits actress alongside the family photo.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot in 2018 and moved to US in 2020 after stepping down from their royal duties before leaving the UK.