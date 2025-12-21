Queen Camilla’s warm farewell brings regal end to Tess, Claudia’s ‘Strictly’ era

With her heartwarming gesture, Queen Camilla brought a regal conclusion to Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman’s Strictly Come Dancing journey.
As the iconic British dance contest show bade farewell to two of its most celebrated presenters on Saturday, December 20, the UK’s Queen Consort made the moment even more emotional and special with her royal touch.
On its official Instagram handle, the Royal Family shared Her Majesty’s royal tribute to Tess and Claudia as the duo concluded its amazing era as the show’s hosts.
“Dear Tess and Claudia, As you prepare to take your final twirl, I just wanted to say thank you on behalf of the millions who watch you each week,” began the queen.
She continued, “I have often thought that Strictly is not so much a show about dancing as about friendships: the bonds forged, the struggles overcome and the joy shared in undertaking a joint endeavour. If that is true, then perhaps yours has been the greatest Strictly partnership of all.”
Gushing over their incredible hosting, King Charles’s wife added, “The warmth, compassion and sheer happiness you have radiated with and from each other has been at the heart of the show's success. I think I speak for everyone when I say you have been utterly fab-u-lous.”
As the message neared its conclusion, Her Majesty penned a heartwarming wish for Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.
“I wish you both every success in wherever life's journey takes you next. But as one who has appreciated its lifelong benefits, do promise us one thing: Keeeeeeeep dancing!” she penned.
She signed off the message, writing, “With warmest gratitude and admiration, Camilla R.”
For those unfamiliar, Tess Daly hosted Strictly Come Dancing as a main presenter since the very first episode in 2004, while Claudia Winkleman began her journey as a co-host in 2014.
In October 2025, the pair announced that they would be parting ways from the show at the end of this series.