Palace shares cryptic message after Andrew, Sarah spotted in Epstein files

Kensington Palace has shared a cryptic message after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson were featured in newly release Epstein files.
On Friday night, December 19, Prince William and Princess Kate’s official Instagram posted a touching video, featuring Together at Christmas carol services.
The message read, “Love at this time of year means you take a profound interest in other people. Communities from across the UK have joined Together at Christmas in local carol services, supported by The Royal Foundation, to celebrate love, in all its forms.”
It continued, “Each year, these services spread the Together at Christmas spirit across the UK, honouring local champions and celebrating the bonds, kindness, and love that bring communities together.”
Kensington Palace’s video comes after Andrew was spotted lying across five women in bombshell Epstein files.
The related to disgraced paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein were published on the US Department of Justice's website.
More information related to photograph, including the location and timing of when it was taken, remain unclear as no contextual information has been provided.
However, the former duke has consistently denied all the allegations related to Jeffrey Epstein case.