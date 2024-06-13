Jose Mourinho picks Messi over Ronaldo as generation's 'greatest' player

Sports

Lionel Messi confirmed that Inter Miami will be his final club, though he is not ready to retire yet

  by Web Desk
  June 13, 2024
Portuguese professional football manager, Jose Mourinho has chosen Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo as the greatest player of their generation.

In comments made to TNT Sports, Mourinho, who will soon manage Fenerbahce, praised Messi, calling him the best player of their era despite describing him as "not coachable."

Messi and Ronaldo are set to play in the upcoming Euros and Copa America for Argentina and Portugal, respectively.

This could be their last major tournament appearance as both approach 40 years old.

However, Messi confirmed to ESPN that Inter Miami will be his final club, though he is not ready to retire yet.

Mourinho, with two Champions League titles and numerous domestic championships over his 20-year career, reflected on his time at the top of the game.

When asked by TNT Sports which player he wished he had signed, Mourinho had no hesitation. "Of course I would have to say the little guy," referring to the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi.

Mourinho's choice of Messi over his former Real Madrid forward Ronaldo might surprise some.

However, he did include Ronaldo in a shortlist of the best players he has coached, alongside John Terry, Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba, and Xabi Alonso.

Regarding the best supporters, Mourinho praised the loyalty of Roma fans, saying, "Old Trafford is Old Trafford, Bernabeu is Bernabeu, San Siro is San Siro, Stamford Bridge is Stamford Bridge. But I would say for a team not used to winning, Roma fans are so, so loyal to the team."

