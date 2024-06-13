Sci-Tech

Google to enhance ChromeOS with android features and AI tools

Google's development hints at a future filled with AI-enhanced tools and capabilities

  • by Web Desk
  • June 13, 2024
Google plans to upgrade ChromeOS by incorporating elements of Android to improve the desktop operating system’s capabilities.

This integration will allow Google to work from the same framework codebases, enabling new features, including AI tools.

In a recent blog post, Google stated that adding Android-based technology will "accelerate the pace of AI innovation at the core of ChromeOS, simplify engineering efforts, and help different devices like phones and accessories work better together with Chromebooks."

However, these changes may not be ready for consumers for some time.

The push to integrate Android tech is driven by the need to prepare Chromebooks for more advanced AI features, similar to those recently unveiled by Apple and Microsoft.

This is crucial for Google to stay competitive in the AI race, especially given ChromeOS's simplicity, which is a key part of its appeal.

For those interested in Chromebooks, this development promises more AI-enhanced tools and abilities in the future.

Currently, Chromebook Plus users can enjoy a year of Gemini Premium, Write with Me, and other AI features for free.

While, these features are limited to Chromebook Plus devices for now, standard Chromebooks will also receive new features such as AI-powered hands-free control with face and gesture tracking, and a focus mode (‘do not disturb’ functionality). 

Sci-Tech News

Here's what happens after Elon Musk makes likes private on X
NASA airs simulated astronaut emergency on ISS feed mistakenly
Apple becomes first brand to reach $1 trillion market value
Elon Musk uses Indian meme to poke fun at Apple amid OpenAI integration
Apple to bring Vision Pro to the international market
Researcher’s major discovery on Mars: ‘60 Olympic-size swimming pools’
Apple partners with OpenAI to integrate devices with ChatGPT
Is life possible on Uranus?
Microsoft responds to privacy concerns with ‘Recall’ feature
Elon Musk sets sights on Uranus after ambitious Mars plans
Elon Musk's Tesla confirms no Model Y ‘refresh’ this year
Spotify users face playlist disappearance glitch