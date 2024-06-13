Google to enhance ChromeOS with android features and AI tools

Google plans to upgrade ChromeOS by incorporating elements of Android to improve the desktop operating system’s capabilities.
This integration will allow Google to work from the same framework codebases, enabling new features, including AI tools.
In a recent blog post, Google stated that adding Android-based technology will "accelerate the pace of AI innovation at the core of ChromeOS, simplify engineering efforts, and help different devices like phones and accessories work better together with Chromebooks."
However, these changes may not be ready for consumers for some time.
The push to integrate Android tech is driven by the need to prepare Chromebooks for more advanced AI features, similar to those recently unveiled by Apple and Microsoft.
This is crucial for Google to stay competitive in the AI race, especially given ChromeOS's simplicity, which is a key part of its appeal.
For those interested in Chromebooks, this development promises more AI-enhanced tools and abilities in the future.
Currently, Chromebook Plus users can enjoy a year of Gemini Premium, Write with Me, and other AI features for free.
While, these features are limited to Chromebook Plus devices for now, standard Chromebooks will also receive new features such as AI-powered hands-free control with face and gesture tracking, and a focus mode (‘do not disturb’ functionality).