Entertainment

Courteney Cox showers 'love' on daughter Coco for her 20th Birthday

Courteney Cox shares daughter Coco with her ex-husband David Arquette

  • by Web Desk
  • June 14, 2024
Courteney Cox showers love on daughter Coco for her 20th Birthday
Courteney Cox showers 'love' on daughter Coco for her 20th Birthday

Courteney Cox has penned a heartwarming tribute note for her daughter Coco Arquette on her 20th birthday.

The Friends star shares her daughter with ex-husband David Arquette.

Courteney posted a couple of pictures of Coco on her social media to celebrate her big day.

Taking to Instagram, She captioned the post, “Happy birthday to my beautiful, sweet, kind, sensitive and creative Coco. You never cease to make me laugh."

In the first frame, the Scream 2 starlet was enjoying the beautiful weather at a beach with her daughter.

Courteney further wrote, "I love you sooooo much co to the lo (three black heart emoji).”

In another snap, Coco was resting with cucumbers on her eyes.

The last frame featured the teenage Coco making a funny face.

Courteney’s comment section was filled with birthday wishes in no time.

A fan commented, “Happy Birthday Coco!!! you look just like your mom, beautiful and gorgeous.”

“Have an amazing birthday Coco, wish you all the best for the future,” another fan wished.

“OMGG Courteney, your daughter looks just like you. A very happy birthday to her, may she achieve everything she wants.”

Elaine Welteroth announces her second pregnancy with Jonathan Singletary

Elaine Welteroth announces her second pregnancy with Jonathan Singletary
Paris Hilton drops major update on 'The Simple Life' reunion show

Paris Hilton drops major update on 'The Simple Life' reunion show
Elon Musk reveals Donald Trump often calls him ‘out of blue’

Elon Musk reveals Donald Trump often calls him ‘out of blue’
Courteney Cox showers 'love' on daughter Coco for her 20th Birthday

Courteney Cox showers 'love' on daughter Coco for her 20th Birthday

Entertainment News

Courteney Cox showers 'love' on daughter Coco for her 20th Birthday
Elaine Welteroth announces her second pregnancy with Jonathan Singletary
Courteney Cox showers 'love' on daughter Coco for her 20th Birthday
Paris Hilton drops major update on 'The Simple Life' reunion show
Courteney Cox showers 'love' on daughter Coco for her 20th Birthday
Shakira prioritizes her kids' 'wellbeing' over dating
Courteney Cox showers 'love' on daughter Coco for her 20th Birthday
Billie Eilish explains ‘difficulty’ of growing up in ‘fame’
Courteney Cox showers 'love' on daughter Coco for her 20th Birthday
SZA clinches triumph at Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Courteney Cox showers 'love' on daughter Coco for her 20th Birthday
Nicole Kidman, Sandra Bullock set to return for ‘Practical Magic’ sequel!
Courteney Cox showers 'love' on daughter Coco for her 20th Birthday
Karan Johar files petition against ‘Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar’
Courteney Cox showers 'love' on daughter Coco for her 20th Birthday
Selena Gomez's beau Benny Blanco posts adorable photo of singer: SEE
Courteney Cox showers 'love' on daughter Coco for her 20th Birthday
Kyle Richards reveals her favorite 'Watch What Happens Live' memory
Courteney Cox showers 'love' on daughter Coco for her 20th Birthday
Shahid Kapoor supports wife Mira Rajput’s skincare brand
Courteney Cox showers 'love' on daughter Coco for her 20th Birthday
Taylor Swift reacts to ex Matty Healy’s engagement with Gabbriette Bechtel
Courteney Cox showers 'love' on daughter Coco for her 20th Birthday
Brad Pitt objected to Shiloh testifying amid custody dispute with Angelina Jolie