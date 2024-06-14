Courteney Cox showers 'love' on daughter Coco for her 20th Birthday

Courteney Cox has penned a heartwarming tribute note for her daughter Coco Arquette on her 20th birthday.
The Friends star shares her daughter with ex-husband David Arquette.
Courteney posted a couple of pictures of Coco on her social media to celebrate her big day.
Taking to Instagram, She captioned the post, “Happy birthday to my beautiful, sweet, kind, sensitive and creative Coco. You never cease to make me laugh."
In the first frame, the Scream 2 starlet was enjoying the beautiful weather at a beach with her daughter.
Courteney further wrote, "I love you sooooo much co to the lo (three black heart emoji).”
In another snap, Coco was resting with cucumbers on her eyes.
The last frame featured the teenage Coco making a funny face.
Courteney’s comment section was filled with birthday wishes in no time.
A fan commented, “Happy Birthday Coco!!! you look just like your mom, beautiful and gorgeous.”
“Have an amazing birthday Coco, wish you all the best for the future,” another fan wished.
“OMGG Courteney, your daughter looks just like you. A very happy birthday to her, may she achieve everything she wants.”