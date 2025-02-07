Kanye West ex Julia Fox mocks Bianca Censori's Grammys stunt with 'topless' look 

Kanye West's ex-girlfriend Julia Fox walked the New York Fashion Week in topless look, seemingly mocking his now wife Bianca Censori's infamous nude Grammys Stunt.
The Trainer actress graced the runway at the I Only Wear MAC show on Thursday, wearing a beige trench coat that she dramatically opened to expose her breast.
However, instead of being fully topless, Fox, who dated Ye briefly in 2022, wore a brown top made to resemble nude chest, seemingly copying Censori's daring Grammys look.
She completed her look with orange-tinted stockings, beige Jimmy Choo heels and her short bleached-blond pixie-cut hair, which perfectly complemented her platinum blonde eyebrows.
Censori, broke the internet when she appeared at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, where she threw off her trench coat to reveal a completely see-through dress, worn without underwear.
Moreover, the rumors of a feud between her and Censori are also swirling on the internet as they have been compared to each other due to their similar looks and fashion senses.
Julia Fox had dated Kanye West in 2022, and has since spoken publicly about regretting their short-lived relationship.