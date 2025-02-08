Royal

Prince Nikolaos of Greece ties knot again months after Princess Tatiana divorce

Prince Nikolaos exchanged the vows with his fiancé Chrysí Vardinogianni on Friday

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 08, 2025
(Photo: GEORGE VITSARAS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock) Prince Nikolaos of Greece ties knot again
Prince Nikolaos has once again exchanged the vows months after Princess Tatiana divorce.

The prince tied the knot with his fiancé Chrysí Vardinogianni on Friday, February 7, at St. Nikolaos Ragavas church in Athens.

For their wedding day, Chrysí topped off her look with a royal headpiece: the Antique Corsage Tiara, which was borrowed from the groom's mother, Queen Anne-Marie.

The loved-up couple was joined by many members of the Greek royal family such as Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal.

Earlier to this, the couple attended an intimate rehearsal dinner for their nuptials on Wednesday.

The prince's relationship with Chrysí became public in January 2025, when she joined him to the memorial service, marking the second anniversary of his father King Constantine's death.

Shortly after the appearance, the news of their engagement was broke with Pavlos telling Greek media that Nikolaos was "very happy" about the wedding.

Prince Nikolaos' second marriage comes less than a year after his divorce from Princess Tatiana was announced on April 19, 2024.

"Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana, after fourteen years of living together, have decided to dissolve their marriage. Both express the difficulty of this decision, the deep appreciation and respect they have for each other, but also the love with which they have walked all these years,” the Greek royal family's office said in a statement at the time.

Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana, who kept her royal title following the divorce, tied the knot in an extravagant ceremony in 2010.

