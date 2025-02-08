Hugh Jackman leaves fans gushing with impressive Jump Rope skills

Hugh Jackman has showcased his impressive jump rope skills in new video, leaving his fans gushing.
The 56-year-old actor took to his Instagram account on Friday to share a clip of himself jumping rope with his trainer, Beth Lewis.
In the video, set to the energetic tune of Icona Pop's I Love It featuring Charli XCX, featured the actor's slow but steady progress in mastering the skill.
“Here comes jump rope content. This is a few months in. Slow progress. Patience, determination and repetition. Beth wasn’t giving up and neither was I. We call this the “dance that got away”. More to come. #fromnewyorkwithlove,” he wrote in the caption.
Soon after he posted the video, Jackman's ardent fans flooded the comment section praising his impressive physique.
“CAN YOU'ALL BELIEVE HE'S 56???? WOW,” one wrote, expressing their disbelief.
While another added,” People, who are way younger than you but even less fit and would be exhausted after two jumps-Button.”
“The moves, the black shorts, the deep gray shirt, the robe, the hair, the jumps, the place, the energy, the white shoes, the back jumps, the joy, the beard, the arms, the high-five, the song, the potential, the side jumps, the strong energy, the practice, the focus, the angle, the Hugh is hughing, the jackman is jackmaning,” the third gushed.
Hugh Jackman has recently kicked off his From New York, With Love concert series at Radio City Music Hall on Friday.