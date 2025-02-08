Entertainment

Hugh Jackman leaves fans gushing with impressive Jump Rope skills

Hugh Jackman recently kicked off his 'From New York, With Love' concert series at Radio City Music Hall

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 08, 2025
Hugh Jackman leaves fans gushing with impressive Jump Rope skills
Hugh Jackman leaves fans gushing with impressive Jump Rope skills

Hugh Jackman has showcased his impressive jump rope skills in new video, leaving his fans gushing.

The 56-year-old actor took to his Instagram account on Friday to share a clip of himself jumping rope with his trainer, Beth Lewis.

In the video, set to the energetic tune of Icona Pop's I Love It featuring Charli XCX, featured the actor's slow but steady progress in mastering the skill.

“Here comes jump rope content. This is a few months in. Slow progress. Patience, determination and repetition. Beth wasn’t giving up and neither was I. We call this the “dance that got away”. More to come. #fromnewyorkwithlove,” he wrote in the caption.

Soon after he posted the video, Jackman's ardent fans flooded the comment section praising his impressive physique.

“CAN YOU'ALL BELIEVE HE'S 56???? WOW,” one wrote, expressing their disbelief.

While another added,” People, who are way younger than you but even less fit and would be exhausted after two jumps-Button.”

“The moves, the black shorts, the deep gray shirt, the robe, the hair, the jumps, the place, the energy, the white shoes, the back jumps, the joy, the beard, the arms, the high-five, the song, the potential, the side jumps, the strong energy, the practice, the focus, the angle, the Hugh is hughing, the jackman is jackmaning,” the third gushed.

Hugh Jackman has recently kicked off his From New York, With Love concert series at Radio City Music Hall on Friday.

Jessica Alba files for divorce from Cash Warren after 16 years of marriage

Jessica Alba files for divorce from Cash Warren after 16 years of marriage
Prince Nikolaos of Greece ties knot again months after Princess Tatiana divorce

Prince Nikolaos of Greece ties knot again months after Princess Tatiana divorce

Hugh Jackman leaves fans gushing with impressive Jump Rope skills

Hugh Jackman leaves fans gushing with impressive Jump Rope skills
Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick’s 'secret feud' amid 'Another Simple Favor' tour EXPOSED

Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick’s 'secret feud' amid 'Another Simple Favor' tour EXPOSED
Jessica Alba files for divorce from Cash Warren after 16 years of marriage
Jessica Alba files for divorce from Cash Warren after 16 years of marriage
Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick’s 'secret feud' amid 'Another Simple Favor' tour EXPOSED
Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick’s 'secret feud' amid 'Another Simple Favor' tour EXPOSED
Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost eye TV collaboration after ‘Fly Me to the Moon’ success
Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost eye TV collaboration after ‘Fly Me to the Moon’ success
Diddy reacts to Kanye West’s plea for his freedom amid jail sentence
Diddy reacts to Kanye West’s plea for his freedom amid jail sentence
Kanye West sparks reactions by following Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs on Instagram
Kanye West sparks reactions by following Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs on Instagram
Kanye West ex Julia Fox mocks Bianca Censori's Grammys stunt with 'topless' look
Kanye West ex Julia Fox mocks Bianca Censori's Grammys stunt with 'topless' look
Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate hits back at trolls months after singer's death
Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate hits back at trolls months after singer's death
Kendall Jenner constructs new home days after LA wildfire evacuation
Kendall Jenner constructs new home days after LA wildfire evacuation
Karla Sofía Gascón apologies for past tweets after Jacques Audiard interview
Karla Sofía Gascón apologies for past tweets after Jacques Audiard interview
Jennifer Lopez plans new venture with Kim Kardashian support after Ben Affleck split
Jennifer Lopez plans new venture with Kim Kardashian support after Ben Affleck split
Dolly Parton launches new venture after Sabrina Carpenter collaboration
Dolly Parton launches new venture after Sabrina Carpenter collaboration
Justin Bieber debunks health concerns in new post after clinic visit
Justin Bieber debunks health concerns in new post after clinic visit