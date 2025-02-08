Jessica Alba files for divorce from Cash Warren after 16 years of marriage

Jessica Alba is officially calling it off with Cash Warren!
The Trigger Warning actress has officially filed for divorce from her husband after 16 years of marriage.
In the documents, filed in Los Angeles County court on Friday, February 7, Alba cited irreconcilable differences and listed their date of separation as December 27, 2024, as per PEOPLE.
Moreover, the Fantastic Four actress has requested a joint custody of their children and her legal name to be restored to Jessica Marie Alba.
The heartbreaking news came after Alba broke her silence on their separation on Instagram.
"I've been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years - both as an individual and in partnership with Cash," the star wrote at the time. "I'm proud of how we've grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals,” she wrote on January 16.
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren, who tied the knot on May 19, 2008, share three children, Honor, Haven, and Hayes.