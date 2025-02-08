Entertainment

Jessica Alba files for divorce from Cash Warren after 16 years of marriage

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren, who tied the knot in 2008, share three children, Honor, Haven, and Hayes

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 08, 2025
Jessica Alba files for divorce from Cash Warren after 16 years of marriage
Jessica Alba files for divorce from Cash Warren after 16 years of marriage

Jessica Alba is officially calling it off with Cash Warren!

The Trigger Warning actress has officially filed for divorce from her husband after 16 years of marriage.

In the documents, filed in Los Angeles County court on Friday, February 7, Alba cited irreconcilable differences and listed their date of separation as December 27, 2024, as per PEOPLE.

Moreover, the Fantastic Four actress has requested a joint custody of their children and her legal name to be restored to Jessica Marie Alba.

The heartbreaking news came after Alba broke her silence on their separation on Instagram.

"I've been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years - both as an individual and in partnership with Cash," the star wrote at the time. "I'm proud of how we've grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals,” she wrote on January 16.

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren, who tied the knot on May 19, 2008, share three children, Honor, Haven, and Hayes.

Jessica Alba files for divorce from Cash Warren after 16 years of marriage

Jessica Alba files for divorce from Cash Warren after 16 years of marriage
Prince Nikolaos of Greece ties knot again months after Princess Tatiana divorce

Prince Nikolaos of Greece ties knot again months after Princess Tatiana divorce

Hugh Jackman leaves fans gushing with impressive Jump Rope skills

Hugh Jackman leaves fans gushing with impressive Jump Rope skills
Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick’s 'secret feud' amid 'Another Simple Favor' tour EXPOSED

Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick’s 'secret feud' amid 'Another Simple Favor' tour EXPOSED
Hugh Jackman leaves fans gushing with impressive Jump Rope skills
Hugh Jackman leaves fans gushing with impressive Jump Rope skills
Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick’s 'secret feud' amid 'Another Simple Favor' tour EXPOSED
Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick’s 'secret feud' amid 'Another Simple Favor' tour EXPOSED
Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost eye TV collaboration after ‘Fly Me to the Moon’ success
Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost eye TV collaboration after ‘Fly Me to the Moon’ success
Diddy reacts to Kanye West’s plea for his freedom amid jail sentence
Diddy reacts to Kanye West’s plea for his freedom amid jail sentence
Kanye West sparks reactions by following Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs on Instagram
Kanye West sparks reactions by following Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs on Instagram
Kanye West ex Julia Fox mocks Bianca Censori's Grammys stunt with 'topless' look
Kanye West ex Julia Fox mocks Bianca Censori's Grammys stunt with 'topless' look
Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate hits back at trolls months after singer's death
Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate hits back at trolls months after singer's death
Kendall Jenner constructs new home days after LA wildfire evacuation
Kendall Jenner constructs new home days after LA wildfire evacuation
Karla Sofía Gascón apologies for past tweets after Jacques Audiard interview
Karla Sofía Gascón apologies for past tweets after Jacques Audiard interview
Jennifer Lopez plans new venture with Kim Kardashian support after Ben Affleck split
Jennifer Lopez plans new venture with Kim Kardashian support after Ben Affleck split
Dolly Parton launches new venture after Sabrina Carpenter collaboration
Dolly Parton launches new venture after Sabrina Carpenter collaboration
Justin Bieber debunks health concerns in new post after clinic visit
Justin Bieber debunks health concerns in new post after clinic visit