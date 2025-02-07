Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick’s 'secret feud' amid 'Another Simple Favor' tour EXPOSED

Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively’s reported feud has resurfaced, with sources claiming the actresses clashed over billing for their upcoming movie, Another Simple Favor.
The Gossip Girl alum, who is currently embroiled in a legal battle Justin Baldoni, reunited with Kendrick for the sequel of their 2018 comedy thriller, A Simple Favor.
However, according to the sources, the actresses got into an alleged feud when Lively attempted to secure top billing over Kendrick, despite her receiving top billing in the original film.
“In the original film Anna got top billing over Blake. She thought it was a no-brainer that the same would happen this time around. But Blake didn’t see it that way,” they began.
“Finally, after weeks of negotiations a deal was struck between the actresses. They agreed on staggered billing, which meant Anna’s name would read first and Blake’s would be above hers but on the right-hand side. In the business that’s considered equal billing,” the source added.
Moreover, sources are also claiming that Kendrick is frustrated with Lively's handling of the situation, feeling that her costar's personal legal issues with Baldoni are negatively impacting the promotional tour.
“There is a gigantic pink elephant in the room that no one is acknowledging,” a source told DailyMail.com.
They continued, “The backlash to initial promo has been brutal. There are people protesting and refusing to see it.”
“Blake has not addressed this. She has not called the cast to apologise. She has not done anything like that. She has stayed quiet and hidden away,” the insider added.
The latest drama is not the first sign of tensions between the Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick as the duo threw subtle shade and sarcastic comments at each other while promoting the black comedy in 2018.