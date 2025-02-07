Kanye West sparks reactions by following Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs on Instagram 

Entertainment

  • February 07, 2025

Kanye West set the internet ablaze as he began following his close pal Sean 'Diddy' Combs on Instagram.

According to media reports, the American rapper was previously following only his wife, Bianca Censori, on his official Instagram account. 

Now the father-of-four is also following the disgraced music mogul, who has been jailed since September 2024.

The Yeezy founder has also made an emotional plea to the authorities for the safe release of Diddy, who has been accused of serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

Kanye has voiced his concerns on his X account on Thursday, February 6th, regarding the safe return of the record producer.

He also released a video clip with Diddy's son, Christian 'King' Combs, while urging the higher authorities to release his 'idol' as soon as possible.

As the 47-year-old rapper-turned-businessman's post gained traction on social media, fans began criticizing the singer for supporting a 'rapist.'

One fan commented, "You're trying to save the wrong person, Ye."

"let ur kids chill with diddy when he's free then," another fan sarcastically wrote.

A third follower penned, "That’s enough Mr. West please no more today."

As reported by Page Six, after the 2025 Grammy Awards ceremony, the Donda singer has unfollowed everyone on Instagram.

As of now, he is only following his partner, Bianca Censori, and Sean 'Diddy' Combs on Instagram. 

On the other hand, he is only following Elon Musk on his X account. 

