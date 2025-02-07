Diddy reacts to Kanye West’s plea for his freedom amid jail sentence

Sean "Diddy" Combs has extended his heartfelt gratitude to his long-yime rival, Kanye West, for his unexpected support.
Ye, who has been dominating headlines since his and wife Bianca Censori’s nude Grammys stunt, took to his social media to call for Diddy's freedom from jail, where he's being held on sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution charges.
The disgraced rapper reposted West's tweets about their potential clothing collaboration, writing "Thank you to my brother @Ye" on Instagram.
West began his rant by addressing Diddy - real name Sean Combs - by his former stage name, Puff Daddy, tweeting, “FREE PUFF”.
Later on, he returned to the microblogging site to accuse celebrities of leaving Diddy to “rot” in jail.
“ALL THESE CELEBRITY N****S AND B*****S IS P***Y YALL A WATCH OUR BROTHER ROT AND NEVER SAY S**T,” West penned.
He also tagged President Donald Trump in an Instagram post, calling for Diddy's freedom.
"I JUST FOUND OUT THAT PUFF IS NOT ALLOWED TO MAKE OR COLLECT MONEY WHILE HE’S LOCKED UP SO I’MA SEND HIS HALF OF THE MONEY TO JUSTIN," West added, referring Justin Bieber.
Kanye West and Diddy’s tweets comes as a surprise, given the pair's three-year feud, which began when Ye unveiled his "White Lives Matter" merchandise in 2022.