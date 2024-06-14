Entertainment

Camila Cabello breaks silence on Met Gala ice purse rumors

Camila Cabello reportedly got cancelled for spending $25,000 the Met Gala ice purse

  • June 14, 2024
Camila Cabello has finally addressed the 2024 Met Gala ice purse rumors.

The Señorita hitmaker recently made headlines at The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on June 12.

Jimmy asked the songstress, “There was a rumour, by the way, that your purse was $25,000 or something.”

She quipped, “I saw this TikTok that had a bunch of comments and likes that was like, ‘Camila Cabello is getting cancelled because she spent $25,000 on this ice purse.’”

The Never Be the Same singer revealed that her ice purse went viral before she even attended the Met gala event in New York City.

“I was like 'Guys, it's water, frozen. You can make it at home! It's however much water costs plus a rose that we got from Etsy,’” Camila noted.

Camila later on shared the details of how her purse broke in the middle of the event.

She recalled that poet laureate Amanda Gorman, Rachel Sennott, Kaia Gerber and Emma Chamberlain were present when her ice purse broke.

“Somebody accidentally moved it and before I get my picture taken the clutch completely breaks," Camila shared.

She was “stressed '' because that was unplanned and it’s the least thing a person wants when a bunch of famous people are looking at you.

