Kiara Advani drops inside pictures from 10-year celebration in the industry

Kiara Advani celebrates wholeheartedly as she clocked 10 years in the entertainment industry!
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Shershaah star dropped shared a glimpse from a fun celebration with her 35M followers.
In the first picture, Advani was seen posing with the yummy cake from her celebrations.
The second featured the Kabir Singh star beaming in delight as she happily posed in a collage of her pictures.
The third saw the diva praying with folded hands while cutting the cake while in the remaining clicks the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress chatted and hugged her fans who gathered to celebrate her milestone journey.
Filled with joy and gratitude, Advani penned a caption to describe the heartwarming moments, “(A ten-year celebration is a must).”
Shortly after the video and pictures leaked, her ardent fans were quick enough to comment.
One fan noted, “ Happy 10 years in Bollywood cutie.”
Another added, “ The best 10 years…plus the years with Sid adding icing to the cake.”
“Congratulations,” the third sent blessings.
“ The amount of love I have for her is inexpressible,” the other wrote.
In an interview with PTI, Kiara revealed she always dreamt of becoming an actor.
On the personal font, Kiara Advani married actor Sidharth Malhotra in April, last year.