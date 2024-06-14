Entertainment

Kiara Advani drops inside pictures from 10-year celebration in the industry

Kiara Adani celebrates 10-years in the industry

  • by Web Desk
  • June 14, 2024
Kiara Advani drops inside pictures from 10-year celebration in the industry
Kiara Adani celebrates 10-years in the industry 

Kiara Advani celebrates wholeheartedly as she clocked 10 years in the entertainment industry!

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Shershaah star dropped shared a glimpse from a fun celebration with her 35M followers.


In the first picture, Advani was seen posing with the yummy cake from her celebrations.

The second featured the Kabir Singh star beaming in delight as she happily posed in a collage of her pictures.


The third saw the diva praying with folded hands while cutting the cake while in the remaining clicks the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress chatted and hugged her fans who gathered to celebrate her milestone journey.

Filled with joy and gratitude, Advani penned a caption to describe the heartwarming moments, “(A ten-year celebration is a must).”

Shortly after the video and pictures leaked, her ardent fans were quick enough to comment.

One fan noted, “ Happy 10 years in Bollywood cutie.”

Another added, “ The best 10 years…plus the years with Sid adding icing to the cake.”

“Congratulations,” the third sent blessings.

“ The amount of love I have for her is inexpressible,” the other wrote.

In an interview with PTI, Kiara revealed she always dreamt of becoming an actor.

On the personal font, Kiara Advani married actor Sidharth Malhotra in April, last year. 

Khloé Kardashian shares rare glimpse into True and Tatum's playtime

Khloé Kardashian shares rare glimpse into True and Tatum's playtime
BTS Jin's hug event: Everything you need to know!

BTS Jin's hug event: Everything you need to know!
Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra liable to legal outcome in Rs 90 lakh worth gold fraud

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra liable to legal outcome in Rs 90 lakh worth gold fraud

A scientist discovers new treatment for a spinal cord injury: Details Inside

A scientist discovers new treatment for a spinal cord injury: Details Inside

Entertainment News

A scientist discovers new treatment for a spinal cord injury: Details Inside
Khloé Kardashian shares rare glimpse into True and Tatum's playtime
A scientist discovers new treatment for a spinal cord injury: Details Inside
Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra liable to legal outcome in Rs 90 lakh worth gold fraud
A scientist discovers new treatment for a spinal cord injury: Details Inside
Dwayne Johnson faces another injury amid ‘Smashing Machine’ filming
A scientist discovers new treatment for a spinal cord injury: Details Inside
Camila Cabello breaks silence on Met Gala ice purse rumors
A scientist discovers new treatment for a spinal cord injury: Details Inside
Cole Swindell gets hitched to Courtney Little in Sonoma
A scientist discovers new treatment for a spinal cord injury: Details Inside
Nicole Kidman's daughters are 'absolutely' smitten by Joey King
A scientist discovers new treatment for a spinal cord injury: Details Inside
Paris Hilton drops major update on 'The Simple Life' reunion show
A scientist discovers new treatment for a spinal cord injury: Details Inside
Elaine Welteroth announces second pregnancy with Jonathan Singletary
A scientist discovers new treatment for a spinal cord injury: Details Inside
Courteney Cox showers 'love' on daughter Coco for her 20th Birthday
A scientist discovers new treatment for a spinal cord injury: Details Inside
Shakira prioritizes her kids' 'wellbeing' over dating
A scientist discovers new treatment for a spinal cord injury: Details Inside
Billie Eilish explains ‘difficulty’ of growing up in ‘fame’
A scientist discovers new treatment for a spinal cord injury: Details Inside
SZA clinches triumph at Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony