Angelina Jolie pays emotional tribute to late mother at prestigious awards

Angelina Jolie became emotional as she remembered her late mother, Marcheline Bertrand, while accepting the Maltin Modern Master Award.
At the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Wednesday, February 05, the Maria star was selected to accept the Maltin Modern Master Award.
During her acceptance speech, Jolie said “My mom was home with two little kids,” adding, “My mom's dream was to be an actor. I believe my mother's mother's dream was to be an actor, which is probably why she took her to the theater in Chicago all the time.”
The Maleficent star added, “She was in her twenties, because she had me when she was very young. She was divorced to a very famous man and she was home with her babies in an apartment watching him win an Oscar with the other woman.”
Jolie went on to say that her mother “had to give up her dreams of a creative life, but she embraced that side of mine. My mother would write letters to my characters — ‘Dear Gia,’ ‘Dear Lisa Rowe, ‘Dear Lara Croft’ … I try to imagine sometimes now what she would write.”
To note, Maria, starring Jolie as legendary opera diva Maria Callas, is currently available on Netflix.