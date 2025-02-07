Entertainment

Angelina Jolie pays emotional tribute to late mother at prestigious awards

The 'Maria' star was selected to accept the Maltin Modern Master Award

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 07, 2025


Angelina Jolie became emotional as she remembered her late mother, Marcheline Bertrand, while accepting the Maltin Modern Master Award.

At the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Wednesday, February 05, the Maria star was selected to accept the Maltin Modern Master Award.

During her acceptance speech, Jolie said “My mom was home with two little kids,” adding, “My mom's dream was to be an actor. I believe my mother's mother's dream was to be an actor, which is probably why she took her to the theater in Chicago all the time.”

The Maleficent star added, “She was in her twenties, because she had me when she was very young. She was divorced to a very famous man and she was home with her babies in an apartment watching him win an Oscar with the other woman.”

Jolie went on to say that her mother “had to give up her dreams of a creative life, but she embraced that side of mine. My mother would write letters to my characters — ‘Dear Gia,’ ‘Dear Lisa Rowe, ‘Dear Lara Croft’ … I try to imagine sometimes now what she would write.”

To note, Maria, starring Jolie as legendary opera diva Maria Callas, is currently available on Netflix.

Donald Trump hits ICC with sanctions amid Netanyahu’s Washington meetings

Donald Trump hits ICC with sanctions amid Netanyahu’s Washington meetings

Norovirus causes gastrointestinal outbreak on Royal Caribbean cruise?

Norovirus causes gastrointestinal outbreak on Royal Caribbean cruise?
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas set dance floor on fire at her brother's sangeet

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas set dance floor on fire at her brother's sangeet
Princess Kate creates huge trouble for palace with her unexpected decision

Princess Kate creates huge trouble for palace with her unexpected decision
Taylor Swift meets Selena Gomez before Travis Kelce's 2025 Super Bowl
Taylor Swift meets Selena Gomez before Travis Kelce's 2025 Super Bowl
Justin Bieber makes shaggy appaearence with Hailey, Kendall Jenner amid ‘split’ rumours
Justin Bieber makes shaggy appaearence with Hailey, Kendall Jenner amid ‘split’ rumours
Angelina Jolie makes rare comments about daughter Shiloh at Santa Barbara Festival
Angelina Jolie makes rare comments about daughter Shiloh at Santa Barbara Festival
Travis Kelce addresses Super Bowl proposal amid Taylor Swift baby rumours
Travis Kelce addresses Super Bowl proposal amid Taylor Swift baby rumours
Kanye West makes urgent plea for Sean 'Diddy' Combs' release
Kanye West makes urgent plea for Sean 'Diddy' Combs' release
Demi Moore gets emotional about ex Bruce Willis in new statement
Demi Moore gets emotional about ex Bruce Willis in new statement
Selena Gomez, Jennifer Aniston make big announcement about new venture
Selena Gomez, Jennifer Aniston make big announcement about new venture
Taylor Swift ‘unhappy’ with Blake Lively for dragging into Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Taylor Swift ‘unhappy’ with Blake Lively for dragging into Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Megan Fox officially 'done’ with Machine Gun Kelly before baby's birth
Megan Fox officially 'done’ with Machine Gun Kelly before baby's birth
Angelina Jolie makes big announcement about kids after Brad Pitt divorce
Angelina Jolie makes big announcement about kids after Brad Pitt divorce
Bianca Censori reacts to Grammys red carpet stunt after Kanye West statement
Bianca Censori reacts to Grammys red carpet stunt after Kanye West statement
Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate shares first statement months after his death
Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate shares first statement months after his death