Justin Bieber makes shaggy appaearance with Hailey, Kendall Jenner amid ‘split’ rumours

The 'Peaches' crooner and his wife the Rhode founder stepped out for dinner

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 07, 2025
Justin Bieber was spotted looking disheveled as rumors swirl about alleged troubles in his marriage to Hailey Bieber.

As per Dailymail, the Peaches crooner and his wife the Rhode founder stepped out for dinner with Kendall Jenner in New York City on Thursday evening.

Justin opted for a seemingly untidy look as he went shirtless under a black oversized hoodie, while he paired the look with a set of baggy black pants, as well as chunky black boots.

The Baby singer added a colour in his monotone look with a red satin cap turned backward, and he wore a slim pair of brown sunglasses.

On the other hand, preferred her comfort as she donned a cozy leopard-print coat, which reached down to her thighs.

She paired the warm, golden-brown piece with loose-fitting brown slacks and chose square-toed black leather boots for her footwear.

Hailey finished her look by styling her shoulder-length honey-brown hair with a center part, and she accessorized with a pair of slim sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Kendall looked elegant in an open long black double-breasted coat.

She coordinated it with black trousers and loafers, adding flair to her winter outfit with a plaid scarf in navy, green, and red.

To note, this outing came amid the report of dysfunctional marriage swirling` about Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber relationship.

The source shared previously, “Hailey’s been struggling with Justin almost since the start of the marriage.”

