Angelina Jolie makes rare comments about daughter Shiloh at Santa Barbara Festival

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt parted ways in 2019 after spending six years as a married couple

  • February 07, 2025
Angelina Jolie made rare remarks about her daughter Shiloh after finalising divorce with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt.

The Maleficent star made a surprise appearance at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Wednesday, February 5th, where she was asked about her kids and their interest in acting.

The mother-of-six explained that none of her children, whom she shares with Pitt, have any plans to follow in the acting footsteps of their mother.

Jolie remarked, "They don’t like any of the celebrity parts of it, especially Shiloh hates it."

She also argued that it is not a "normal thing it’s a silly thing."

The 49-year-old actress additionally said that it’s their choice to not pursue acting. However, she always wants them to become actors.

"That’s not my doing, I always wanted them to be around film because … it’s such a wonderful family, to be creative, to be an artist … They’re not interested," Jolie added.

The Maria actress made these comments after settling her long-running divorce matters with the Fight Club actor.

According to media reports, the former couple, who met each other while filming Mr. and Mrs. Smith in 2004, finalised the legal matters after eight years of divorce filing in December 2024.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are also parents to six kids,  Shiloh Jolie, Knox Léon, Pax Thien Jolie, Vivienne Jolie, Zahara Marley Jolie, and Maddox Chivan Jolie. 

