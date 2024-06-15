Piers Morgan welcomes Kate Middleton as Princess set for royal return

Piers Morgan is welcoming Kate Middleton back after she announced on June 14 that she will be making her first royal appearance of the year amid her cancer battle.
The Princess of Wales took to Instagram on Friday, a day before Trooping the Colour parade, and shared that she will be attending King Charles’ birthday celebrations at the parade.
Posting a pensive photo of herself, Kate wrote: “I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.”
Soon after, Piers Morgan was one of the first to take to social media and react to her announcement on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Welcome back, Your Royal Highness.”
In her lengthy Instagram post, Kate also shared updates on her health and her ongoing preventative chemotherapy for an unknown cancer, a diagnosis she announced earlier this year in March.
In her post, Kate shared, “I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days,” and also revealed that her “treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months.”
“I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal. Thank you so much for your continued understanding,” the Princess concluded.