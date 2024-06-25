Royal

Prince William, Kate Middleton dethrone Meghan, Harry in 'power ranking'

Prince William received 97 percent while his wife Kate Middleton earned 95 percentage in the 'power ranking'

  • by Web Desk
  • June 25, 2024
Prince William, Kate Middleton dethrone Meghan, Harry in 'power ranking'
Prince William, Kate Middleton dethrone Meghan, Harry in 'power ranking'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly getting less popular as compared to Prince William and Kate Middleton.

As reported by The Daily Beast's Royal Power List, the Spare author and the Suits star are dwindling in fame while William and Kate’s popularity is steadily increasing.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as senior working royals back in 2020 but they still had "enormous power" as a royal couple.

Harry stood at 34 percent whereas his wife trails behind him at 26 percent, reported by Express.

On the other hand, the Prince of Wales had a remarkable ranking of 67 percent - combining with a “fame” rating of 97 percent.

However, Princess Kate, who was diagnosed with cancer in March, outshines her husband in popularity, boasting 71 percent.

The Princess of Wales's “fame” score weighs in at 95 per cent, just a little lower than her partner.

The power ranking comes after William recently attended a Taylor Swift concert with his kids for his 42nd birthday.

He attended the Bad Blood crooner’s show with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

High risk of 'famine' persists in Gaza amid ongoing conflict

High risk of 'famine' persists in Gaza amid ongoing conflict
David Warner's international cricket career ends as Australia exits T20 World Cup

David Warner's international cricket career ends as Australia exits T20 World Cup
Amanda Kloots reveals how ‘dating apps’ made her ‘depressed’

Amanda Kloots reveals how ‘dating apps’ made her ‘depressed’
‘Donald Sutherland wore gas mask to a party’: Kiera Knightley recalls

‘Donald Sutherland wore gas mask to a party’: Kiera Knightley recalls

Royal News

‘Donald Sutherland wore gas mask to a party’: Kiera Knightley recalls
Princess Anne visited by husband Timothy Laurence after 2 nights in hospital
‘Donald Sutherland wore gas mask to a party’: Kiera Knightley recalls
Prince William feels 'honoured' to welcome Emperor and Empress of Japan
‘Donald Sutherland wore gas mask to a party’: Kiera Knightley recalls
Princess Anne may delay resuming royal duties due to severe ‘concussion’
‘Donald Sutherland wore gas mask to a party’: Kiera Knightley recalls
Victoria Beckham’s expensive gifts to Meghan Markle didn’t ‘benefit’ her
‘Donald Sutherland wore gas mask to a party’: Kiera Knightley recalls
Kate Middleton's health makes ‘good progress’, thanks to Prince William
‘Donald Sutherland wore gas mask to a party’: Kiera Knightley recalls
King Charles sends ‘well-wishes’ to Princess Anne amid her head injury
‘Donald Sutherland wore gas mask to a party’: Kiera Knightley recalls
Kate Middleton's recent portrait reveals meaningful insights: Details
‘Donald Sutherland wore gas mask to a party’: Kiera Knightley recalls
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's latest 'announcement' shocks Royal family
‘Donald Sutherland wore gas mask to a party’: Kiera Knightley recalls
Prince Harry’s future memoir to address Meghan Markle father's estrangement
‘Donald Sutherland wore gas mask to a party’: Kiera Knightley recalls
Princess Anne struggles ‘to recall’ anything amid head injury
‘Donald Sutherland wore gas mask to a party’: Kiera Knightley recalls
Prince William faces nightmarish experience to meet Taylor Swift
‘Donald Sutherland wore gas mask to a party’: Kiera Knightley recalls
Princess Charlotte love for Taylor Swift laid bare