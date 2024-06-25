Prince William, Kate Middleton dethrone Meghan, Harry in 'power ranking'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly getting less popular as compared to Prince William and Kate Middleton.
As reported by The Daily Beast's Royal Power List, the Spare author and the Suits star are dwindling in fame while William and Kate’s popularity is steadily increasing.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as senior working royals back in 2020 but they still had "enormous power" as a royal couple.
Harry stood at 34 percent whereas his wife trails behind him at 26 percent, reported by Express.
On the other hand, the Prince of Wales had a remarkable ranking of 67 percent - combining with a “fame” rating of 97 percent.
However, Princess Kate, who was diagnosed with cancer in March, outshines her husband in popularity, boasting 71 percent.
The Princess of Wales's “fame” score weighs in at 95 per cent, just a little lower than her partner.
The power ranking comes after William recently attended a Taylor Swift concert with his kids for his 42nd birthday.
He attended the Bad Blood crooner’s show with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.