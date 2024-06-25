Royal

Prince William feels 'honoured' to welcome Emperor and Empress of Japan

King Charles, Queen Camilla welcome Emperor and Empress of Japan alongside Prince William

  • by Web Desk
  • June 25, 2024


Prince William feels “honored” to perform a royal duty in absence of his sick wife Kate Middleton.

On Tuesday, the Prince of Wales greeted Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan in the UK.

Kate could not join her husband to fulfil the royal duty as she is battling cancer.

The Prince and Princess of Wales social media accounts shared an exclusive picture of William meeting the foreign dignitaries with the caption: "An honour to welcome Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan to the UK this morning."

Meanwhile, King Charles made his first public appearance since his little sister Princess Anne was hospitalized with a head injury.

He was accompanied by wife Queen Camilla, waiting for the ceremonial welcome of the Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress at Horse Guards.

Princess Ann has been hospitalized since Sunday after she was injured by a horse.

An official statement from Buckingham Palace read, “The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening. Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery.”

This is the first time a Japanese head of state visited the UK since 1998.

High risk of 'famine' persists in Gaza amid ongoing conflict

High risk of 'famine' persists in Gaza amid ongoing conflict
David Warner's international cricket career ends as Australia exits T20 World Cup

David Warner's international cricket career ends as Australia exits T20 World Cup
Amanda Kloots reveals how ‘dating apps’ made her ‘depressed’

Amanda Kloots reveals how ‘dating apps’ made her ‘depressed’
‘Donald Sutherland wore gas mask to a party’: Kiera Knightley recalls

‘Donald Sutherland wore gas mask to a party’: Kiera Knightley recalls

Royal News

‘Donald Sutherland wore gas mask to a party’: Kiera Knightley recalls
Princess Anne visited by husband Timothy Laurence after 2 nights in hospital
‘Donald Sutherland wore gas mask to a party’: Kiera Knightley recalls
Prince William, Kate Middleton dethrone Meghan, Harry in 'power ranking'
‘Donald Sutherland wore gas mask to a party’: Kiera Knightley recalls
Princess Anne may delay resuming royal duties due to severe ‘concussion’
‘Donald Sutherland wore gas mask to a party’: Kiera Knightley recalls
Victoria Beckham’s expensive gifts to Meghan Markle didn’t ‘benefit’ her
‘Donald Sutherland wore gas mask to a party’: Kiera Knightley recalls
Kate Middleton's health makes ‘good progress’, thanks to Prince William
‘Donald Sutherland wore gas mask to a party’: Kiera Knightley recalls
King Charles sends ‘well-wishes’ to Princess Anne amid her head injury
‘Donald Sutherland wore gas mask to a party’: Kiera Knightley recalls
Kate Middleton's recent portrait reveals meaningful insights: Details
‘Donald Sutherland wore gas mask to a party’: Kiera Knightley recalls
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's latest 'announcement' shocks Royal family
‘Donald Sutherland wore gas mask to a party’: Kiera Knightley recalls
Prince Harry’s future memoir to address Meghan Markle father's estrangement
‘Donald Sutherland wore gas mask to a party’: Kiera Knightley recalls
Princess Anne struggles ‘to recall’ anything amid head injury
‘Donald Sutherland wore gas mask to a party’: Kiera Knightley recalls
Prince William faces nightmarish experience to meet Taylor Swift
‘Donald Sutherland wore gas mask to a party’: Kiera Knightley recalls
Princess Charlotte love for Taylor Swift laid bare