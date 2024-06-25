Prince William feels 'honoured' to welcome Emperor and Empress of Japan

Prince William feels “honored” to perform a royal duty in absence of his sick wife Kate Middleton.
On Tuesday, the Prince of Wales greeted Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan in the UK.
Kate could not join her husband to fulfil the royal duty as she is battling cancer.
The Prince and Princess of Wales social media accounts shared an exclusive picture of William meeting the foreign dignitaries with the caption: "An honour to welcome Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan to the UK this morning."
Meanwhile, King Charles made his first public appearance since his little sister Princess Anne was hospitalized with a head injury.
He was accompanied by wife Queen Camilla, waiting for the ceremonial welcome of the Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress at Horse Guards.
Princess Ann has been hospitalized since Sunday after she was injured by a horse.
An official statement from Buckingham Palace read, “The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening. Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery.”
This is the first time a Japanese head of state visited the UK since 1998.