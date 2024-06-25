King Charles sends ‘well-wishes’ to Princess Anne amid her head injury

King Charles has sent a sweet message and “well-wishes” to little sister Princess Anne while she’s hospitalized.
Anne was admitted to the hospital after she was hit on the head by a horse on Sunday.
As reported by Daily Mail, Buckingham Palace made “best working assumption” about her injuries as the princess is "unable to recall" what happened.
A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said, "The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery."
The official announcement from the palace came after the princess was rushed to the Southmead Hospital in Bristol.
The Palace added: “Her Royal Highness is receiving appropriate expert care. No further details are being shared at this stage. Her Royal Highness will remain in Southmead Hospital unless or until her medical team advise otherwise.”
Although no other details were given away, The Mirror has reported that Princess Anne was wounded by a horse while strolling around the Gatcombe Park Estate.
As of now, no further updates has been given by the palace about Princess Anne’s health but she is now making swift progress.