Royal

King Charles sends ‘well-wishes’ to Princess Anne amid her head injury

Princess Anne was wounded by a horse on Sunday

  • by Web Desk
  • June 25, 2024
King Charles has sent a sweet message and “well-wishes” to little sister Princess Anne while she’s hospitalized.

Anne was admitted to the hospital after she was hit on the head by a horse on Sunday.

As reported by Daily Mail, Buckingham Palace made “best working assumption” about her injuries as the princess is "unable to recall" what happened.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said, "The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery."

The official announcement from the palace came after the princess was rushed to the Southmead Hospital in Bristol.

The Palace added: “Her Royal Highness is receiving appropriate expert care. No further details are being shared at this stage. Her Royal Highness will remain in Southmead Hospital unless or until her medical team advise otherwise.”

Although no other details were given away, The Mirror has reported that Princess Anne was wounded by a horse while strolling around the Gatcombe Park Estate.

As of now, no further updates has been given by the palace about Princess Anne’s health but she is now making swift progress.

Royal News

Victoria Beckham’s expensive gifts to Meghan Markle didn’t ‘benefit’ her
Kate Middleton's health makes ‘good progress’, thanks to Prince William
Kate Middleton's recent portrait reveals meaningful insights: Details
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's latest 'announcement' shocks Royal family
Prince Harry’s future memoir to address Meghan Markle father's estrangement
Princess Anne struggles ‘to recall’ anything amid head injury
Prince William faces nightmarish experience to meet Taylor Swift
Princess Charlotte love for Taylor Swift laid bare
Queen Camilla proves she’s a bookworm in latest podcast
King Charles receives ‘deep’ sympathy from Meghan Markle’s father
King Charles to welcome Japanese Emperor Naruhito tomorrow
Kate Middleton missed Taylor Swift’s concert for Prince Louis