Royal

Princess Anne may delay resuming royal duties due to severe ‘concussion’

Princess Anne has been hospitalized after being kicked by a horse on Sunday, June 23

  • by Web Desk
  • June 25, 2024
Princess Anne may delay resuming royal duties due to severe ‘concussion’
Princess Anne may delay resuming royal duties due to severe ‘concussion’

Princess Anne might have to delay resuming her royal duties due to severe “concussion” after head injury.

The royal family member was admitted to hospital overnight for observation, which suggests that the injury was not “minor”.

According to Daily Mail, Anne is "unable to recall" what happened.

King Charles has sent a sweet message to his little sister while she’s hospitalized.

Anne was admitted to the hospital after she was hit on the head by a horse on Sunday.

An official statement from Buckingham Palace read, “The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening. Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery.”

Although no other details were given away, The Mirror has reported that Princess Anne was wounded by a horse while strolling around the Gatcombe Park Estate.

After the incident, an ambulance rushed her to the Southmead Hospital in Bristol.

As per latest updates, no further statement has been given by the palace about Princess Anne’s health but she is now making swift progress.

High risk of 'famine' persists in Gaza amid ongoing conflict

High risk of 'famine' persists in Gaza amid ongoing conflict
David Warner's international cricket career ends as Australia exits T20 World Cup

David Warner's international cricket career ends as Australia exits T20 World Cup
Amanda Kloots reveals how ‘dating apps’ made her ‘depressed’

Amanda Kloots reveals how ‘dating apps’ made her ‘depressed’
‘Donald Sutherland wore gas mask to a party’: Kiera Knightley recalls

‘Donald Sutherland wore gas mask to a party’: Kiera Knightley recalls

Royal News

‘Donald Sutherland wore gas mask to a party’: Kiera Knightley recalls
Princess Anne visited by husband Timothy Laurence after 2 nights in hospital
‘Donald Sutherland wore gas mask to a party’: Kiera Knightley recalls
Prince William feels 'honoured' to welcome Emperor and Empress of Japan
‘Donald Sutherland wore gas mask to a party’: Kiera Knightley recalls
Prince William, Kate Middleton dethrone Meghan, Harry in 'power ranking'
‘Donald Sutherland wore gas mask to a party’: Kiera Knightley recalls
Victoria Beckham’s expensive gifts to Meghan Markle didn’t ‘benefit’ her
‘Donald Sutherland wore gas mask to a party’: Kiera Knightley recalls
Kate Middleton's health makes ‘good progress’, thanks to Prince William
‘Donald Sutherland wore gas mask to a party’: Kiera Knightley recalls
King Charles sends ‘well-wishes’ to Princess Anne amid her head injury
‘Donald Sutherland wore gas mask to a party’: Kiera Knightley recalls
Kate Middleton's recent portrait reveals meaningful insights: Details
‘Donald Sutherland wore gas mask to a party’: Kiera Knightley recalls
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's latest 'announcement' shocks Royal family
‘Donald Sutherland wore gas mask to a party’: Kiera Knightley recalls
Prince Harry’s future memoir to address Meghan Markle father's estrangement
‘Donald Sutherland wore gas mask to a party’: Kiera Knightley recalls
Princess Anne struggles ‘to recall’ anything amid head injury
‘Donald Sutherland wore gas mask to a party’: Kiera Knightley recalls
Prince William faces nightmarish experience to meet Taylor Swift
‘Donald Sutherland wore gas mask to a party’: Kiera Knightley recalls
Princess Charlotte love for Taylor Swift laid bare