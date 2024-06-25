Princess Anne may delay resuming royal duties due to severe ‘concussion’

Princess Anne might have to delay resuming her royal duties due to severe “concussion” after head injury.
The royal family member was admitted to hospital overnight for observation, which suggests that the injury was not “minor”.
According to Daily Mail, Anne is "unable to recall" what happened.
King Charles has sent a sweet message to his little sister while she’s hospitalized.
Anne was admitted to the hospital after she was hit on the head by a horse on Sunday.
An official statement from Buckingham Palace read, “The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening. Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery.”
Although no other details were given away, The Mirror has reported that Princess Anne was wounded by a horse while strolling around the Gatcombe Park Estate.
After the incident, an ambulance rushed her to the Southmead Hospital in Bristol.
As per latest updates, no further statement has been given by the palace about Princess Anne’s health but she is now making swift progress.