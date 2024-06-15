Entertainment

Iqra Aziz drops rome-antic clicks with husband Yasir Hussain from Italian vacay: Pics

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are currently holidaying in Italy keeping fans updated

  • by Web Desk
  • June 15, 2024
جنگ نیوز
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are having  a whale of a time in Italy 

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, who jetted off for a romantic Italian getaway together, are busy dishing power couple goals.

The Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 star turned to her Instagram account on Friday and dropped a glimpse from her vacation with husband.

The first picture was a sight for sore eyes as the lovebirds lovingly gazed at each other amidst the backdrop of the architectural heritage and tourists.


In the second, the couple hugged each other closely and smiled brightly while posing for the camera.

Iqra had her fashion game on point as she sported a chic all black look.  While she went bare-faced all throughout the trip her tight high ponytail with a middle parting made her look elegant.

On the other hand, the Taxali Gate actor twinned with wifey in an all black buttoned down shirt.

“ Tu Kya Jaane,” the Suno Chanda starlet penned a cute caption.

In the comments section of the post the couple indulged in an adorable banter publicly and fans are loving their cool vibes. 

“Mai sab Janta Hai, “ Yasir commented while Iqra in response dropped a heart emoji to show off her love.

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain tied-the-knot in December 2019 and are parents to son Kabir Hussain, who was nowhere to be seen in the pictures.

Kylie Jenner showcases singing skills along with son her Aire: Watch

Kylie Jenner showcases singing skills along with son her Aire: Watch
Kylie Kelce dishes on Jason and Travis's similarities and differences

Kylie Kelce dishes on Jason and Travis's similarities and differences
Ayeza Khan announces great initiative in desperate bid to raise funds for Palestine

Ayeza Khan announces great initiative in desperate bid to raise funds for Palestine

Millions of Muslims gather at Mount Arafat for Hajj's most sacred day

Millions of Muslims gather at Mount Arafat for Hajj's most sacred day

Entertainment News

Millions of Muslims gather at Mount Arafat for Hajj's most sacred day
Kylie Kelce dishes on Jason and Travis's similarities and differences
Millions of Muslims gather at Mount Arafat for Hajj's most sacred day
Ayeza Khan announces great initiative in desperate bid to raise funds for Palestine
Millions of Muslims gather at Mount Arafat for Hajj's most sacred day
Miley Cyrus shares shocking details about mom Tish Cyrus weed
Millions of Muslims gather at Mount Arafat for Hajj's most sacred day
Robert De Niro reveals why he fired from ‘The Good Bye Girl’
Millions of Muslims gather at Mount Arafat for Hajj's most sacred day
Niall Horan fulfils years-old promise to One Direction fan
Millions of Muslims gather at Mount Arafat for Hajj's most sacred day
Billy Ray Cyrus pleads temporary restraining order against Firerose
Millions of Muslims gather at Mount Arafat for Hajj's most sacred day
‘I Try’ singer Angela Bofill passes away at 70
Millions of Muslims gather at Mount Arafat for Hajj's most sacred day
Billy Ray Cyrus, Firerose call it quits for good and here's why
Millions of Muslims gather at Mount Arafat for Hajj's most sacred day
Hailey Bieber experiencing 'lower back pain' as part of her pregnancy
Millions of Muslims gather at Mount Arafat for Hajj's most sacred day
Ben Affleck wants 'loving' divorce from J.Lo as he did with Jennifer Garner
Millions of Muslims gather at Mount Arafat for Hajj's most sacred day
Jessica Alba shares key to keeping things harmonious in marriage
Millions of Muslims gather at Mount Arafat for Hajj's most sacred day
Kourtney Kardashian shares update on living situation with husband Travis Barker