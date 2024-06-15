Iqra Aziz drops rome-antic clicks with husband Yasir Hussain from Italian vacay: Pics

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, who jetted off for a romantic Italian getaway together, are busy dishing power couple goals.
The Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 star turned to her Instagram account on Friday and dropped a glimpse from her vacation with husband.
The first picture was a sight for sore eyes as the lovebirds lovingly gazed at each other amidst the backdrop of the architectural heritage and tourists.
In the second, the couple hugged each other closely and smiled brightly while posing for the camera.
Iqra had her fashion game on point as she sported a chic all black look. While she went bare-faced all throughout the trip her tight high ponytail with a middle parting made her look elegant.
On the other hand, the Taxali Gate actor twinned with wifey in an all black buttoned down shirt.
“ Tu Kya Jaane,” the Suno Chanda starlet penned a cute caption.
In the comments section of the post the couple indulged in an adorable banter publicly and fans are loving their cool vibes.
“Mai sab Janta Hai, “ Yasir commented while Iqra in response dropped a heart emoji to show off her love.
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain tied-the-knot in December 2019 and are parents to son Kabir Hussain, who was nowhere to be seen in the pictures.