Charlie Puth dramatically announces 2026 'The Whatever's Clever! World Tour' 

Charlie Puth has surprised his fans with the joyful announcement of his upcoming musical world tour!
The We Don't Talk Anymore crooner turned to his Instagram account on Monday, January 12, to release the video of her teammate, who apparently FaceTimed the singer informing him about the upcoming tour.
"I’M FINALLY GOING ON TOUR BITCH. Introducing The Whatever’s Clever! World Tour," Charlie wrote in the caption.
The Light Switch hitmaker continued, "Pre-sale starts Wed 1.14 @ 10 am local. For access, sign up at charlieputh.com/live. Public on sale Fri 1.16 @ 10 am local."
During the iconic announcement, the worker also took a sharp swipe at renowned singer, Charlie XCX, as the other masked person asked whether she was going on the tour.
He will be touring across the world, including North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, San Diego, Phoenix, San Francisco, Vancouver, Boston, Nashville, Stockholm, Barcelona, Paris, London, Warsaw, and more.
The new tour will commence on April 22, with a spectacular show in San Diego, and will be concluded on July 30, in Poland.
Charlie Puth also revealed that the second single from his upcoming album, Whatever’s Clever! It will be released on Friday, January 16th.