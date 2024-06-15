Zac Efron gushes over ‘Family Affair’ co-star Nicole Kidman

Zac Efron cannot stop gushing over sharing the same screen with Nicole Kidman in the most-awaited movie, A Family Affair, 12 years after they co-starred together in The Paperboy.
The High School Musical alum attended the premier of his upcoming movie with co-stars Nicole and Joey King recently.
The 36-year old star told People that working with the veteran star after almost a decade "was kind of different.”
Zac shared, "A little darker, but our characters had this romantic arc and this felt like we kind of were picking up where that one left off in a really wonderful way. This was the fun version."
He explained, "So Nicole kind of called me and said, 'Hey, do you want to do this? Because if you want to do it, I'll do it.' It was like, '100%, if you want to do it,' " he adds. "I was honored to get that call. That made my year."
Zac wore a grey suit with a fitted black shirt underneath, paired up with black dress shoes for the event.
Meanwhile, Nicole dazzled in a strapless nude gown with a gorgeous choker tied around her neck.
Liza Koshy and Kathy Bates also star in Carrie Solomon’s written movie, which is set to release on June 28.