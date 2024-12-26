Beyoncé surprises fans with 'Cowboy Carter' for at NFL halftime show

Beyoncé has surprised her fans with Cowboy Carter for the first time at the NFL Christmas Day BMW halftime show.
On December 25, Queen Bay performed in her home town of Houston in the halftime break of the Baltimore Ravens vs Houston Texans game.
The Texas Hold ‘Em hitmaker, 43, made a glamorous entrance by riding a white horse.
Beyonce started her set with 16 Carriages, donning an iconic white feathered ensemble complemented by a cowboy hat.
The Single Ladies singer made her fans day by singing Levi Jeans and a surprise duet with Post Malone, Sweet Honey Buckin.
Her daughter Blue Ivy, 12, also joined her on the set for dance performance like she did on the Renaissance Tour.
This isn’t the first time Beyonce has performed at the NFL halftime show, she previously graced the stage for the 2013 Super Bowl with her Destiny’s Child band members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.
Beyonce’s hit performance came after her husband Jay-Z was accused of raping a teenage girl with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.
However, Jay-Z denied the rape accusations in his official statement released on December 8, 2024.