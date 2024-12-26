Reese Witherspoon drops beautiful family snaps on Christmas Day

Entertainment

‘The Morning Show’ star Reese Witherspoon offered peeks into her Christmas celebrations with family

  by Web Desk
  • |
  December 26, 2024
Reese Witherspoon is celebrating a “very Merry Christmas” with family!

The 48-year-old American actress and film producer turned to her official Instagram handle on Wednesday, December 25, and shared a carousel of aesthetic images that captured Jennifer Aniston’s The Morning Show costar ringing in the Christmas festivities along with her loved ones.

Alongside the string of images, the Big Little Lies actress also penned a heartwarming wish that read, “Wishing all of you a very Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!”

The beautiful carousel opened with a family photo that saw Witherspoon along with her three kids, daughter Ava Elizabeth, and sons, Deacon Reese Phillippe and Tennessee James Toth.

Standing in front of a tall and beautifully decorated Christmas tree, the family of four were all smiles as they posed for the snap.

For those unversed, Reese Witherspoon shares a daughter Ava, and a son, Deacon, with her first ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, whom she divorced in November 2006. She also shares a son, Tennessee James, with her second ex-husband Jim Toth with whom she parted ways in March 2023.

In the second photo of the carousel were the actress’s three children smiling at the camera, while the third slide showcased a red-and-white themed dining table.

The fourth photo featured Reese Witherspoon sitting in an X-mas decorated staircase with her three dogs, whereas, in the fifth snap, she was joined by her last-born son, Tennessee.

On the professional front, Reese Witherspoon’s upcoming movie You’re Cordially Invited is in it’s post-production phase and is slated to release on January 30, 2025.

