‘Squid Game’ prize: How much is 45.6 billion won in USD?

Squid Game season 2 has officially made its way to Netflix!
On Thursday, December 26, Netflix released the 7-episode season 2 of the highly anticipated South Korean dystopian survival thriller horror TV series, which immediately caught widespread attention from fans and critics alike.
The season 2 of Squid Game kicked off with Seong Gi-hun heading back to Seoul, missing his flight to the U.S., after receiving a phone call from the Game’s creator.
He then utilizes the untouched winning money from the game to pay off his debt while also hiring the same loan shark to track down the salesman (Gong Yoo) who recruits participants for the Game.
How much is ‘Squid Game’ prize 45.6 billion won in USD?
Besides the anticipation of what’s going to happen in the later episodes, fans are curious about one more thing: How much is the total Squid Game prize money i.e. 45.6 billion won is in USD?
The winning prize is same for the second season as it was in the first one.
With 1,466.59 South Korean won being equal to 1 U.S. Dollar, the net winning amount 45.6 billion won become equal to $31.42 million USD, which is a massive figure even after conversion.
How much is each ‘Squid Game’ player worth?
Another question that may arise in fans mind here would be the worth of each participant of the Game.
Just like the first season, Squid Game season 2 also has 456 players participating in the Game, and upon dividing 45.6 billion KRW by 456 players, the worth of each participants becomes 100 million KRW.
With the death of each player, the amount of his life gets added to the huge piggy bank which at last is awarded to the surviving player.