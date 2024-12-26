Entertainment

Kylie Jenner shares glimpses of intimate Christmas bash with Stormi, Aire

The Kylie Cosmetic founder and her kids received 'thoughtful' Christmas presents from Timothée Chalamet

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 26, 2024
Kylie Jenner has taken her fans behind-the-scenes of Christmas morning with her kids–daughter Stormi and son Aire.

On December 25, the Kylie Cosmetic founder posted multiple pictures and clips of her kids from the holiday morning.

In one of the clips, she flaunted stacks of Christmas gifts for her daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2, on Instagram stories.

For the expensive gifts, Kylie chose a gift wrap with her children faces featured on it.

Moreover, her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet also gave her “sweet” presents before the big holiday as he can’t accompany the reality T.V star.

A source told Page Six, “They had a really nice dinner together with Kylie’s family, and they drove around to look at Christmas lights. The kids had a really magical time, and Kylie and Timothée made some very special memories together.”

The tipster explained, “Timothée not only got Kylie gifts, but also got some for the kids, which Kylie thought was so sweet and thoughtful. Kylie and Timothée are both going to be with their families for Christmas, but they’re going to stay connected despite being apart.”

Notably, Kylie shares her two kids with ex Travis Scott.

