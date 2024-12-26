Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti make Christmas a romantic affair: SEE

Romance and holiday cheer are in the air for Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti!
The lovebirds, who have been dating each other for a year now, were spotted ringing in the holiday together, making the Christmas Eve a romantic affair in Los Angeles, California, reported Page Six.
With some of their pals joining the duo in the warming celebration, DiCaprio and Ceretti enjoyed a festive meal together with friends at the renowned Chateau Marmont on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood.
In the photos shared by the outlet, the Titanic star can be seen arriving in his car in an all-black ensemble that included a jacket and a pair of jeans. To maintain a low-key appearance, the actor wore a baseball cap.
Meanwhile, Ceretti, who is a 26-year-old Italian model, made a stylish appearance in a matching black shirt that she topped with a long coat and baggy jeans belted at the waist.
To accessorize her look, the Vogue cover star carried a cream-colored small shoulder bag, while her brunette hair flowed effortlessly down her shoulders.
Moreover, last month, Leonardo DiCaprio rang in his 50th birthday with Vittoria Ceretti in attendance. The party also marked the appearance of several other Hollywood stars including Paris Hilton, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloon, and Mark Ruffalo.