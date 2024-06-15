Entertainment

Durefishan Saleem caught between gelato cravings, calorie burnout on London trip

  by Web Desk
  June 15, 2024
Durefishan Saleem justified her gelato scoop cravings by taking 20k steps on London streets.

Turning to her Instagram handle on Saturday, the Jurm star uploaded a slew of pictures enjoying her time in London.

In the pictures shared, Saleem was spotted fulfilling her urge for London’s famous gelato icecream and a slice of cake while monitoring how much calories she needed to burn.

The other shots showcased Saleem out and about walking London streets in style.

“ D0 20k steps earn 2 gelato’s in a day? Yes,” the actress captioned her post.


For the outing, the Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi star decked up in a denim jacket on top of a white tee with her signature sunglasses on fleek.

The close-up shot revealed her wind-blown hair and minimal makeup.

Shortly after the clicks went viral, her ardent fans rushed to comment.

One user wrote, “ Icecream lover.”

While another penned, “ Heartbeat of all Indian fans.”

“ Denim looks stunning on you,” the third effused.

“ How can someone be so cute,” the fourth expressed.

On the work front, Durefishan Saleem gained massive acclaim for her stellar performance in blockbuster drama serial Ishq Murshid, whose last episode screened in cinemas. 

