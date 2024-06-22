Entertainment

Andy Cohen comes to Jennifer Lopez defense after Meghan McCain calls her out

Andy Cohen’s comment came weeks after McCain recalled her ‘unpleasant’ encounter with JLO on ‘The View’

  by Web Desk
  June 22, 2024
Andy Cohen is backing up Jennifer Lopez!

The host of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen defended Jennifer Lopez's character after Meghan McCain made negative comments about her.

"I don't think that's correct," Cohen said on his podcast Daddy Diaries, referencing a recent article of Hollywood Reporter headlined as, “The J. Lo Bubble Burst — How (Un)Likability Ruined Her Tour” that claimed Lopez had an "unlikability factor."

Cohen expressed that Lopez was a pleasure to work with during her four appearances on his show.

"No drama, [She] wasn't late, wasn't anything. [She] showed up, was game, did the show. I mean, just like super game. I could talk to her about anything,” Cohen noted.

He further added, “She puts on a capital S show. It's like people are mad at her for doing too much," he said.

Andy Cohen’s comment came weeks after McCain, a former host of The View, called Lopez "deeply unpleasant" on her podcast Citizen McCain.

“She just is a deeply unpleasant person. She had the biggest entourage I've ever seen. More than Kim Kardashian and the president. I just don't really understand why it was needed," Meghan McCain noted.

