Kim Kardashian plans to rescue Bianca Censori from demonic hold of Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is willing to reach out to Bianca Censori to save her from Kanye West’s trap amid ongoing scandals.
According to reports by The National Enquirer, Kim is devising a plan for Censori, the current wife of the rapper.
Lauren Pisciotta, former assistant of the 47-year-old Donda rapper, filed a case against the Runaway rapper of $3 million, blaming him for indulging in obscene activities with her over the phone.
The current scandals prompted the reality TV star to take severe action against her ex-husband West.
“She’s been waiting for the right moment to reach out to Bianca, which is pretty difficult because Kanye’s controlling his new wife 24/7 and he’ll obviously flip out when Kim makes her move. But she feels like now is the right time!” an unnamed source informed The National Enquirer.
Back in April, the Praise God rapper announced his plans to open an industry that deals with erotic content, leading to reports that his now-wife considered leaving the company.
An insider quoted, “Kim and Kris are both in agreement it’s just a matter of time before Bianca decides to get away and they want to be there for her and provide a soft landing when she does. Naturally they’d love to work her into the show. It would be the ultimate coup against Kanye and they’d both get a big thrill out of that — but more important, it would send ratings through the roof.”
The source further added, “This would provoke him and send him over the edge — and as much as they cry the blues when that happens, they always benefit because they get a whole lot of attention and so does their show!”