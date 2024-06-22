Entertainment

Emma Stone accidentally reveals ‘spoiler’ about her upcoming project

Emma Stone will be next seen in ‘Kinds of Kindness’

  June 22, 2024
Emma Stone has revealed a “spoiler” about her upcoming movie, Kinds of Kindness.

The renowned actress recently appeared on The Tonight Show on Thursday, and got candid about a role she was “devastated” to lose.

Emma told Jimmy, "When I was auditioning in LA when I was... I think I was 15 at this time..I got a couple callbacks for Friday Night Lights for Coach Taylor's daughter. I was totally devastated that it didn't work out."

Actor Jesse Plemons and Emma shared the silver screen together in Poor Things, as well as the follow-up, Kinds of Kindness.

The La La Land star added, "but then we met 20 years later on this. And he's going to be in the next movie, too - spoiler alert."

In the same discussion, Jimmy asked Emma about the wardrobe malfunction during the A-list event.

"I really did," she continued, "There was a bathroom break at one point. Listen, I made it a much bigger drama, as per usual, than it actually was, but I don't know. Something happened, I went to the bathroom - it definitely happened."

Emma bagged an Oscar for her character in Poor Things.

