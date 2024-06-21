Entertainment

Kriti Sanon drops series of photos from her London vacay

Kriti Sanon says that London has her heart

  • by Web Desk
  • June 21, 2024
Kriti Sanon drop series of photos from her London vacay
Kriti Sanon says that London has her heart 

Kriti Sanon updated her vacation diaries as she took a trip to London!

Turning to her Instagram handle on Friday, the Crew actress shared a series of stunning glimpses from her vacation absolutely glowing.

The first picture was a selfie as she bathed under the sun with her eyes closed wearing a white sweater and sunglasses atop her head.

In the second picture, the Adipurush star flaunts her full outfit posing stylishly under a tree.

Next up in another selfie she managed to show off her orange manicured nails.

Another seemed to be an aesthetic shot of the actress holding a flower by the riverside.

The next was a snapshot of Kriti wearing a huge smile posing from inside her car.

Later she captured the signboard of the London tube and posed happily from the Liverpool train station. 


In the caption, she wrote, “London, you have my (heart)! Shall be back soon!”

On May 23, Kriti Sanon celebrated 10 years in Hindi cinema, “Been 10 years since my debut in the Hindi Film Industry! The best, most magical decade of my life so far! Feels like yesterday when I stepped on a film set for the very first time and felt.. ALIVE.. like I was meant to be here..”

South Korea voices concern over Russia-North Korea defence pact

South Korea voices concern over Russia-North Korea defence pact
Sonam Kapoor books flight to Paris for Dior Haute Fall/Winter show

Sonam Kapoor books flight to Paris for Dior Haute Fall/Winter show

Durefishan Saleem basks in the scorching heat of London

Durefishan Saleem basks in the scorching heat of London

Justin Timberlake to continue with 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' after arrest?

Justin Timberlake to continue with 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' after arrest?

Entertainment News

Justin Timberlake to continue with 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' after arrest?
Sonam Kapoor books flight to Paris for Dior Haute Fall/Winter show
Justin Timberlake to continue with 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' after arrest?
Durefishan Saleem basks in the scorching heat of London
Justin Timberlake to continue with 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' after arrest?
Justin Timberlake to continue with 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' after arrest?
Justin Timberlake to continue with 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' after arrest?
Ben Affleck's ex-Gwyneth Paltrow to help him with Jennifer Lopez divorce?
Justin Timberlake to continue with 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' after arrest?
Anupam Kher left 'shocked' by Mumbai office looting
Justin Timberlake to continue with 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' after arrest?
Sabrina Carpenter gushes over Taylor Swift's valuable 'love' advice
Justin Timberlake to continue with 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' after arrest?
Mahira Khan expresses solidarity with refugees around the world in new post
Justin Timberlake to continue with 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' after arrest?
Alka Yagnik suffers rare hearing loss after viral attack, celebs reach out
Justin Timberlake to continue with 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' after arrest?
Ariana Grande opens up on gruesome 'fantasy' date with Jeffrey Dahmer
Justin Timberlake to continue with 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' after arrest?
Tom Brady and Isabella Settanni relationship status laid bare
Justin Timberlake to continue with 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' after arrest?
Joe Alwyn praises Taylor Swift’s pal Emma Stone at ‘Kinds of Kindness’ premiere
Justin Timberlake to continue with 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' after arrest?
Ben Affleck compares estranged wife Jennifer Lopez’s ‘banana’ fame to his own