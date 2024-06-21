Kriti Sanon drops series of photos from her London vacay

Kriti Sanon updated her vacation diaries as she took a trip to London!
Turning to her Instagram handle on Friday, the Crew actress shared a series of stunning glimpses from her vacation absolutely glowing.
The first picture was a selfie as she bathed under the sun with her eyes closed wearing a white sweater and sunglasses atop her head.
In the second picture, the Adipurush star flaunts her full outfit posing stylishly under a tree.
Next up in another selfie she managed to show off her orange manicured nails.
Another seemed to be an aesthetic shot of the actress holding a flower by the riverside.
The next was a snapshot of Kriti wearing a huge smile posing from inside her car.
Later she captured the signboard of the London tube and posed happily from the Liverpool train station.
In the caption, she wrote, “London, you have my (heart)! Shall be back soon!”
On May 23, Kriti Sanon celebrated 10 years in Hindi cinema, “Been 10 years since my debut in the Hindi Film Industry! The best, most magical decade of my life so far! Feels like yesterday when I stepped on a film set for the very first time and felt.. ALIVE.. like I was meant to be here..”